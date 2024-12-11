Foiling e-ferry certified for commercial operations starting early 2025

Back in May, marine startup Vessev began sea trials of an electric foiling ferry billed as "the Rivian of the sea." A partnership was then inked with New Zealand's largest ferry company, and now commercial approval has been granted. Tickets for the first rides are on sale.

Vessev notes that most of the electric hydrofoil vessels in the wild today are used for recreation, very few are aimed at commercial operations. We've seen designs from the likes of France's SeaBubbles, San Francisco's Navier, Artemis Technologies from Belfast, and even BMW – but only Candela's P-12 has actually entered service. Until now.

Maritime New Zealand recently approved the VS-9 for commercial operations. "We started this program in May of 2023 with Maritime New Zealand approved surveyors, who have been embedded with us at every stage of the process," revealed Vessev COO, Garry Joliffe. "It’s one thing to build a hydrofoiling vessel, it's an entirely different challenge to engineer and deliver one to commercial standards. We are thrilled to have received our certificate of survey from Maritime New Zealand and look forward to seeing the VS-9 entering into commercial service shortly."

An electric propulsion system plus hydrofoil technology adapted from America's Cup yachts make for a clean, quite and smooth flight above the waves Vessev

As we mentioned in our earlier coverage, the VS-9 employs foiling technology adapted from America's Cup racing yachts, and has proven itself capable of "mastering waves of up to one meter" in sea trails this year. The premium passenger transporter features a 55-kW (70-hp) propulsion system for 25-knot (28.7-mph) cruising speeds, while its type-approved battery is reckoned good for up to 50 nautical miles (93 km) per charge.

The vessel measures 8.95 m (29 ft) in length and weighs in at 4 tonnes fully loaded. In addition to one crew member, it's designed to fly up to 10 passengers above the waves. However, the VS-9 will not operate at full capacity when it enters service with partner Fullers360 shortly – a company that Vessev CEO Eric Laakmaan says "is the first major ferry operator in the world to incorporate a certified electric hydrofoiling tourism vessel into its fleet."

The Vessev VS-9 has cruise speed of 25 knots, and a per-charge range of up to 50 nautical miles at that speed Vessev

Fullers360 passengers are being offered two options for the e-foiling experience. A 40-minute Hauraki Gulf cruise is available for NZ$ 195 (about US$112) per person, or up to eight people can charter the vessel for a more intimate private tour of the Gulf for NZ$ 2,000 (US$1,150).

Tickets are available for purchase now, but the service won't actually begin operating Wednesday to Sunday from Auckland's Viaduct Harbour Marina until January 29, 2025. The short video below shows the kind of experience that passengers on Fuller360's new electric foiling ferry service can look forward to.

"Ten years from now – every major body of water will have electric hydrofoiling vessels operating and delivering entirely new services and experiences," said Laakmann. "This is just the start."

Welcome to the VS—9 - A new way to experience our waters

Sources: Vessev, Fullers360