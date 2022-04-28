World's first full-wide-body superyacht raises the bar for nautical design

Italian senior yacht designer Luca Bassani, from world-renowned yacht-building company Wally, is the force behind the world’s first full-wide-body superyacht. Dubbed the wallywhy200, it's a modern vessel that boasts innovation, space, speed and performance.

The wallywhy200 was created by the Wally design team in collaboration with the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, Laurent Giles NA Ltd for naval architecture, and Studio A. Vallicelli & C for the interior design. The layout of the 88.8-ft (27-m) superyacht reportedly offers the space and luxury often seen in larger displacement yachts, with the speed and agility of a semi-displacement vessel.

"We are very proud of wallywhy200, a yacht that was a bit of a gamble but that today rewards us with a result that exceeds our wildest expectations," said Stefano de Vivo, Managing Director at Wally. "With its wide-body design, this 200 GT yacht offers far larger volumes compared to traditional motorboats, plus a living space and stability that are definitely greater than any competitor’s."

The wallywhy200 is fitted with folding beach club bulwarks, allowing guests to access the water from three sides of the yacht

Gilles Martin-Raget

The full-wide body of the wallywhy200 provides users with the benefits of additional space onboard, comparable to that of a catamaran, without the lack of volume in the central hull. The innovative design also takes the difficulty out of mooring, and adds to the enjoyment of sailing, providing an attractive new option for prospective yacht owners to share with friends and family.

The wallywhy200 is built with a 15.4 ft (4.7 m)-high glazed bow, which houses the spacious 398-sq-ft (37-sq-m) panoramic master suite, complete with two separate bathrooms and stunning 270-degree views across the sea. To further enhance the comfort of the guests in the master suite, the engine room has been purposefully positioned at the opposite end of the yacht. There are three further guest cabins, including a VIP suite and twin guest cabins on the lower deck.

270-degree views from the master suite Toni Meneguzzo



The three-deck interior comprises two living areas, including an extra-large 657-sq-ft (61-sq-m) open living zone; a modern show-cooking kitchen; open-pore teak furniture and finishings; plus crew quarters on the lower deck. All three decks are interconnected with a single-piece laminated carbon staircase. The upper deck features an extended structural top that is built without any supporting pillars, and a distinctive Wally glass and carbon dome.

The three deck interior comprises two living areas, including an extra-large 657-sq-ft (61-sq-m) open living zone

Toni Meneguzzo



Furthermore, the wallywhy200 is fitted with folding beach club bulwarks, allowing guests to access the water from three sides of the yacht. The innovative concept also expands the outdoor living area to 344 sq ft (32 sq m) by transforming the space into a luxury outdoor terrace over the water.

What’s more, the vessel features two garages with extra-large storage capacity, accommodating a 13.3-ft (4-m) jet tender, WaveRunner personal watercraft, Seabob underwater scooter, stand-up paddle board, and large selection of other water toys.

The bulwark transforms into a luxury outdoor terrace over the water

Gilles Martin-Raget

An onboard 5G wireless network is connected to a complete home automation control system, allowing guests to manage all media and audio systems, and check navigation data.

The vessel is additionally equipped with four Volvo Penta D13-IPS engines, with a maximum speed of 23 knots (43 km/h or 26 mph) and a cruising range of 390 nautical miles (722 km) at 18 knots (33 km/h or 21 mph). Its high-performance hull is said to allow the vessel to cut through waves with ease, while maintaining an even horizontal position, providing extra comfort for guests on board.

The width of the yacht, combined with two Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilizers (and fin stabilizers which can be activated when at anchor or while cruising), ensures stability. Thus, the yacht is capable of cruising at top speed without reducing the guests’ comfort ... a unique feature for semi-displacement yachts.

The upper deck features an extended structural top that is built without any supporting pillars

Gilles Martin-Raget

"The new compact superyacht wallywhy200 carries the 'Wow' factor engraved in its DNA," said Luca Bassani. "[It] expresses all its innovative power through new architectural elements, which represent a break with the past and with the typical clichés of a motor yacht. Ferretti Group made it possible to realize a concept that had been close to my heart for some time, believing in the success of a bold design that will improve the owner's experience on board and represent a turning point in the motor yacht market.”

Source: Wally