Waydoo aims to make a cheaper splash with Flyer One electric hydrofoil

At last year's CES in Las Vegas, Waydoo launched a relatively cheap electric foil board called the Flyer, which went on sale late in 2019. Now the company has hit Kickstarter with a cheaper follow up called the Flyer One.

Introduced today, Kickstarter pledges for the Flyer One start at US$3,795, a thousand bucks off the expected retail price – which is a lot less than offerings from the likes of Lift and Fliteboard.

"We see a huge potential market in watersports entertainment, due to the rapid rise in popularity of e-foiling," said Waydoo's co-founder Bianca Zhang. "With our integrated supply chain and over 10 years of research and design expertise, our aim via this Kickstarter campaign to make the cutting-edge new Waydoo Flyer One an accessible luxury option for water adventurers."

The Flyer One has a top speed of 25 mph Waydoo

Waydoo is promising easy setup, with the board, mast and fin only needing six screws, while the IP67 waterproof battery cell is installed up top with a push. The board is made from EPP foam and aluminum alloy, the mast fashioned from 6061 aluminum, the main wing from carbon fiber and the tail wing from carbon composite.

When ready to hit the water, the Flyer One measures 68 x 28 x 43 in (173 x 69.5 x 109 cm) and weighs in at 62 lb (28 kg), including the battery. It has a maximum load of 220 lb (100 kg).

The Flyer One's 6-kW electric drive is reckoned good for a top speed of 25 mph (42 km/h), and users can expect a ride time of between 55 and 85 minutes for each two-hour charge of the interchangeable Li-ion battery, which Waydoo says could equate to up to 22 miles (35 km) of range.

The Flyer One is controlled with a Bluetooth remote Waydoo

The e-foil is controlled by a Bluetooth handheld remote, which offers 24 speed options, though there is a speed limiting function for youngsters or beginners as well as an optional inflatable pod that can be attached for more stability. The Jet One Controller also shows speed, mode and battery info on a 2.3-inch anti-glare OLED display.

The propeller will automatically lock when the rider releases the trigger on the remote, and the remote has built-in GPS, allowing users to relive the route via the upcoming Waydoo mobile app.

As mentioned earlier, pledge levels start at $3,795, which includes the main board, a 25.6-inch mast, Patroller Wing, remote, battery, travel pack and charger. Optional add-on accessories such as a taller mast, and an attachment that turns the mast/prop assembly into an outboard motor are also available. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated for August. The video below has more.

Waydoo Flyer ONE - Innovative eFoil Redefining Watersports

Source: Waydoo