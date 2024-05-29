Gyro-stabilized XFoil 2 puts dynamic wing flaps on a hydrofoiling board

If airplane wings have moveable control surfaces, why don't the wings of hydrofoiling boards? Well, the XFoil 2 does, resulting in what is said to be a much smoother and stabler ride than anything offered by its "old school" competitors.

We first heard about the original version of PLX Devices' XFoil two years ago, at which time it was the subject of an Indiegogo campaign.

The board's big selling feature was its modular design, which allowed it to be used as an unpowered stand-up paddleboard, a powered surfboard, or a powered hydrofoiling board. Its foiling wings were like those of any other, in that they were completely rigid.

The XFoil 2 still boasts the original's 3-in-1 design, but it now features what is known as the Omega system. This consists of motorized ailerons on its front wing, along with a motorized elevator on the one in the rear. These are automatically actuated by an integrated 6-axis electronic gyroscope, which instantaneously detects and compensates for any changes in the board's roll, pitch or yaw.

The prototype Omega system, pictured here on one the original XFoil boards PLX Devices

According to PLX, this functionality allows the XFoil 2 to maintain a smooth (and upright) ride even when subjected to waves, wind gusts, and subtle unintentional weight-shifting on the part of the user. That said, it still recognizes the rider's more purposeful shifts in body weight, keeping them fully in control of steering at all times.

In hydrofoiling mode, the XFoil 2 has a claimed runtime of one hour with the standard battery or 2.5 hours with an optional long-range battery, and a top speed of 30 mph (48 km/h). It also sports a lighter, stronger new carbon fiber body with a 6061-T6 anodized aluminum wing mast, a 6,000-watt motor, and a handheld Bluetooth remote (with an OLED display) for controlling the speed.

A closer look at the XFoil 2's wings and motor PLX Devices

Like its predecessor was before it, the XFoil 2 is presently on Indiegogo. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$4,999 (planned retail $15,000) will get you the full gyro-stabilized version of the board – a retrofit for the original model is also available for $2,999 (retail $6,000).

You can see the board in action, in the video below.

XFoil Dynamic Wings Prototype Demo

Source: Indiegogo

