© 2021 New Atlas
Marine

Yanmar prototype fuel cell boat gets tested on the water

By Paul Ridden
March 24, 2021
Yanmar prototype fuel cell boa...
An EX38A pleasure craft was used to prototype the marine fuel cell system, which makes use of modules from Toyota's Mirai fuel cell car
An EX38A pleasure craft was used to prototype the marine fuel cell system, which makes use of modules from Toyota's Mirai fuel cell car
View 2 Images
Encouraged by the on-the-water demonstration of the marine fuel cell system, Yanmar is now looking to scale up to multiple modules in larger vessels
1/2
Encouraged by the on-the-water demonstration of the marine fuel cell system, Yanmar is now looking to scale up to multiple modules in larger vessels
An EX38A pleasure craft was used to prototype the marine fuel cell system, which makes use of modules from Toyota's Mirai fuel cell car
2/2
An EX38A pleasure craft was used to prototype the marine fuel cell system, which makes use of modules from Toyota's Mirai fuel cell car

Last year, Yanmar announced that it was looking at developing a maritime system using hydrogen fuel cells from Toyota's Mirai production line. Now a passenger boat prototype has hit the water off the coast of Kunisaki in the Oita Prefecture if Japan.

The Japanese government recently announced a plan to move towards a carbon neutral economy by 2050, and part of that plan is to develop cleaner power and energy technologies. Indeed, the International Maritime Organization is already looking at ways to get its greenhouse in order and reduce emissions to zero by the turn of the century. One fuel that shows promise is hydrogen, though production will need to shift from mostly dirty to mostly green for maximum benefit.

Japan and Korea are already investing heavily in hydrogen as a fuel source for vehicles, and Yanmar is looking to put Toyota's Mirai fuel cell powertrain to use for maritime applications.

The company has installed a fuel cell system comprising modules from the Mirai car in an EX38A pleasure boat, which can carry up to 12 people, weighs in a 7.9 tonnes, is 12.39 m (40.6 ft) long and is 3.4 m (11 ft) at its widest point.

The 6CXBS-GT engine has been swapped for a 250-kW electric powertrain for the prototype, and the Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cell is made up of two modules, with eight hydrogen tanks aboard the vessel.

Encouraged by the on-the-water demonstration of the marine fuel cell system, Yanmar is now looking to scale up to multiple modules in larger vessels
Encouraged by the on-the-water demonstration of the marine fuel cell system, Yanmar is now looking to scale up to multiple modules in larger vessels

It's reported to be the first boat to meet hydrogen fuel cell vessel safety guidelines penned by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Oddly, today's announcement didn't include details on how the demonstration actually went, but presumably everything went according to plan as the company is now aiming to scale up the system to include multiple fuel cell units, with deployment in larger vessels planned by 2025.

Source: Yanmar

Tags

MarineYanmarToyotaFuel CellHydrogenPrototype
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More