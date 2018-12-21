First discovered during the NASA Mariner missions and named in 1973, Korolev Crater is named after Sergei Korolev, the "Chief Designer" and father of soviet rocketry. Though unknown even to the Russian people due to official secrecy, he was responsible for a remarkable string of space firsts, including the first artificial satellite, the first living creature in orbit, the first man in space, the first woman in space, the first space walk, and many others.