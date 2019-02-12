When Mars One first appeared, it outlined an ambitious program to send robots to Mars by 2020 to set up habitats for colonists, who would arrive in 2025. The idea was that the pioneers would remain on Mars for the rest of their lives and would be joined by new recruits every 18 months. The colonists would rely on the land for their raw materials while being the focus of a reality television show beamed back to Earth to pay for the project indefinitely.