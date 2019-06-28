Some camper vans have widespread and timeless appeal. Some are more purpose-driven, suited for a very specific subset of travelers or adventurers. And some look like an alien spacecraft clinging on in an evil plot to extinguish humanity one VW bus at a time – or at least one does. There's often a fine line between genius and insanity, and the Queensize Camper Galeria ForFour hopscotches over top it, swinging, sliding, swiveling and folding into a roomy VW van that sleeps four and packs a bathroom, kitchen and full-time dining area. If you can get over the top-heavy bulk and awkward look, it's definitely more spacious and fascinating than the average VW camper.

