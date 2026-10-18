© 2026 New Atlas
Materials

Heat-storing gels regulate building temp to slash energy bills

By Omar Kardoudi
October 18, 2026
Heat-storing gels regulate building temp to slash energy bills
Texas A&M scientists shaped a salogel like a gummy bear
Texas A&M scientists shaped a salogel like a gummy bear
View 3 Images
Texas A&M scientists shaped a salogel like a gummy bear
1/3
Texas A&M scientists shaped a salogel like a gummy bear
Beyond buildings, salogels are eyed for batteries, electronics and icy surfaces
2/3
Beyond buildings, salogels are eyed for batteries, electronics and icy surfaces
A salogel soaks up heat as its salt melts, then hands it back as it solidifies
3/3
A salogel soaks up heat as its salt melts, then hands it back as it solidifies
View gallery - 3 images

An emerging class of heat-storing gels is out to reduce the energy our buildings burn on heating and cooling. Initial tests look promising, so researchers are lining up roofs, walls, windows and even hot-water and AC modules as the next stops.

The materials are called salogels, polymer gels loaded with hydrated salts that carry water trapped inside their crystals. In a recent study, researchers at Texas A&M University review how these gels have evolved and how they might be used in construction.

Heat-storing gels rely on the same principle that lets an ice cube keep a drink cold. As it melts, the ice absorbs thermal energy without getting any warmer. Phase-change materials, which switch between solid and liquid, work the same way. They absorb heat as they melt and release it as they solidify. The family includes waxes such as paraffin as well as hydrated salts, which have water trapped inside their crystals. The researchers favor the salts, which can store more than twice as much heat per volume as paraffin, the wax long used as the benchmark for heat storage. They also resist burning, and they can be reasonably cheap. Calcium chloride hexahydrate, for example, is a leftover from making soda ash (sodium carbonate).

There's a catch, though, and it has held these salts back from construction so far. When they melt, they turn to liquid, leak away and sometimes separate into layers. Engineers have tried to contain them in porous supports or seal them in capsules, but these fixes usually limit the salt to under 70% of the material, and encapsulation complicates manufacturing.

Salogels take a different route, holding the salt in place thanks to adding a little polymer. Versions that use reversible bonds, which can break and re-form, keep 80% to 95% of the pure salt's heat-storage capacity.

Beyond buildings, salogels are eyed for batteries, electronics and icy surfaces
Beyond buildings, salogels are eyed for batteries, electronics and icy surfaces

"Salogels represent a shift from simply storing heat to engineering multifunctional materials that combine thermal energy storage and conversion," said Kartik Kumar Rajagopalan of the university's Soft Matter Facility, one of the study's authors. "By understanding how polymers interact with salt hydrates at the molecular level, we can begin to design materials with properties tailored for real-world energy applications."

The team suggests two ways to use the gels in buildings. A passive route tucks the material into roofs, walls or windows, where it rides the swing between day and night temperatures. A dynamic route loads it into modules such as air-conditioning units or water heaters.

Testing has stayed small scale but promising so far. In a model house, a sodium acetate trihydrate gel filled three pipes under the floor, and the heat release could be triggered in one, two or all three. In another, a salogel coating on the walls of a 3D-printed house kept the interior notably cooler during the melting phase, and much warmer during crystallization, compared to an identical house without it. In windows, the gel melts by day, turns transparent and cools. At night it crystallizes, gives off heat and turns opaque.

Despite the excitement, authors admit several obstacles remain. Firmer gels store less energy, while the best heat hoarders are softer. The gels also have to release heat on cue, because some salts stay liquid even after the temperature drops low enough to solidify them. The polymer network helps, but how it does so isn't well understood. Humidity protection, large-scale manufacturing and durability over many heating and cooling cycles are still unknowns, as is how much energy a real building would save.

For the next step the authors propose the use of simulation and AI to predict which polymer dissolves in which salt. They also suggest salt blends with adjustable melting points, polymers that store heat themselves, and new fabrication methods such as 3D printing and gel fibers. The goal, they say, is to have a tough, recyclable material that holds up for years inside our buildings.

Source: Texas A&M University

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

MaterialsHeatingStorageConstructionTexas A&M Universty
No comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The UniversalTimberSlab system uses two-thirds less reinforced concrete to build strong, durable floor slabs with sustainable wood
Materials
Super-strong wood-based floor slabs rival reinforced concrete
Researchers in Germany have developed a system for fabricating wood-based floor slabs that replace traditional reinforced concrete slabs in construction. They're impressively strong, and use only a third of the concrete needed in conventional slabs.
The new material could help ease drought by extracting up to 1.8 liters of water from the air per day
Materials
Porous compound pulls 2 liters of water from air, and is factory-ready
The Mediterranean is getting hotter and drier, pushing scientists to look for water even in the air itself. A German team has now scaled up a porous material that does exactly that, even when the air feels bone-dry.
The hybrid aluminum-and-rubber cloaking device blocks an object’s thermal signature by guiding heat around it
Materials
New 3D thermal cloak hides heat from infrared cameras
Heat is very terrible at hiding. You could wear camouflage and stand still in complete darkness, but you would still appear “as bright as day” to a thermal camera. Researchers have now built a 3D thermal cloak that could prevent infrared detection.
The scientists were able to produce mycelium sheets about 20 cm (8 in) wide and 8 meters (26 ft) long
Materials
Plastic-free vegan leather sees production-scale breakthrough
Scientists have been searching for alternatives to animal leather, and mushrooms might be one of the most promising options. Finnish researchers have taken another step toward bringing mushroom-based leather bags and shoes to store shelves.
Dr. Jordan Noronha holding a sample of the floating titanium
Materials
Scientists create world's first floating titanium
They say a drowning man is willing to grasp onto anything to stay afloat, but he would most likely think twice if you offered a titanium buoy. Yet, scientists have created a titanium structure that floats without compromising the metal’s strength.
Japanese mustard spinach (komatsuna) was one of the crops grown using plastic waste fertilizer, as part of the study
Materials
Modern miracle? Plastic waste transformed into effective fertilizer
Inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s Future Boy Conan anime series featuring bread made from plastic, a Japanese engineer has created a way to turn waste plastics into fertilizer. The global threat of plastic waste could become a boon for global agriculture.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!