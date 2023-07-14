© 2023 New Atlas
Materials

Fungus-based "mycocrete" may find use in more sustainable construction

By Ben Coxworth
July 14, 2023
Fungus-based "mycocrete" may find use in more sustainable construction
Two of the scientists in the BioKnit dome, which is made of mycocrete
Two of the scientists in the BioKnit dome, which is made of mycocrete
View 2 Images
The BioKnit dome consists of a single piece of mycocrete, boosting its strength
1/2
The BioKnit dome consists of a single piece of mycocrete, boosting its strength
Two of the scientists in the BioKnit dome, which is made of mycocrete
2/2
Two of the scientists in the BioKnit dome, which is made of mycocrete

It was just this week that we heard how a fungus-based material could be used as fireproof insulation. Well, scientists have now created a similar material, known as mycocrete, that could one day be utilized to grow parts of buildings.

When people see mushrooms sprouting out of the ground, they may not realize that those mushrooms are connected to one another by an underground network of root-like structures. Those "roots" are known as hyphae, and a network of them is known as mycelium.

When grown and harvested under the right conditions, mycelium takes on the form of a tough material that can be used as vegan leather, soundproofing material or packing foam, among other things. That brings us to the mycocrete, which is being developed at Britain's Newcastle University.

It's a paste made up of mycelium spores and grains which those spores can feed on, along with ingredients such as paper powder, paper fiber clumps, water, glycerin and xanthan gum, that help bulk it up.

The paste is injected into an oxygen-permeable knitted textile mold, which is then placed in a warm, dark, humid environment. As the spores proceed to grow into actual mycelium, the densely packed hyphae transform the paste into a stiff three-dimensional matrix, in the shape of the mold. In a final step, the mycocrete structure is removed from the growing environment and dried out, keeping it from reaching the stage where it starts sprouting mushrooms.

The BioKnit dome consists of a single piece of mycocrete, boosting its strength
The BioKnit dome consists of a single piece of mycocrete, boosting its strength

As a proof-of-concept exercise, the researchers produced a freestanding dome called BioKnit, which is made up of a single piece of mycocrete without any joints. When tested, the material was found to be considerably stronger than other experimental mycelium-based building materials, plus it shrank less as it dried.

"The mechanical performance of the mycocrete used in combination with permanent knitted formwork is a significant result, and a step towards the use of mycelium and textile biohybrids within construction," said the lead scientist, Dr. Jane Scott.

A paper on the study was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

Source: Frontiers

Tags

MaterialsFungusNewcastle UniversityBuilding and Construction
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!