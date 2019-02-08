The MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary will be available in soft-top and retractable hard-top (RF) models, starting at US$34,995 and $37,595, respectively. Only 3,000 will be sold globally, and all of the 500 reserved for the US have already been snapped up by online pre-orders, which only opened yesterday. But if Mazda stays true to form, we might only have to wait another five years for the next special edition MX-5 Miata.