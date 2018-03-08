Mazda Vision Coupe wins "Concept Car of the Year"View gallery - 23 images
The Vision Coupe was first shown at the Tokyo Motor Show in late October, 2017, and since then it has won the "Most Beautiful Concept Car of the Year" at the 2018 Festival Automobile International in Paris in February, and now "Concept Car of the Year."
As with the award given at the 2018 Festival Automobile International, the panel of 18 judges which selected the Vision Coupe included a full cast of luminaries and numbered several individuals currently serving as design directors at global automakers.
"Following on the Paris award, we are delighted once again to have Vision Coupe recognized with a global design prize," said Ikuo Maeda, Mazda's managing executive officer in charge of design and brand style. "It's truly an honor to have this model, which aims to express the essence of Japanese aesthetics, applauded by some of the world's top car designers. The essence of this design concept will be evident in the next generation of Mazda cars, the first of which is due to be launched in 2019."
The Vision Coupe represents the next phase for Mazda's KODO – Soul of Motion designs, whose expression of vitality and dynamism was evolved in pursuit of an essential Japanese aesthetic. The concept's flowing and deceptively simple "one motion" form speaks of elegance and quality.
Source: Car Design News
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more