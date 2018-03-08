Mazda's Vision Coupe has won "Concept Car of the Year" at the 11th-annual Car Design Night on March 6, 2018. Held in conjunction with the Geneva Motor Show each year, the international automotive design community was hosted at Car Design Night Geneva by Car Design News.

As with the award given at the 2018 Festival Automobile International, the panel of 18 judges which selected the Vision Coupe included a full cast of luminaries and numbered several individuals currently serving as design directors at global automakers.

"Following on the Paris award, we are delighted once again to have Vision Coupe recognized with a global design prize," said Ikuo Maeda, Mazda's managing executive officer in charge of design and brand style. "It's truly an honor to have this model, which aims to express the essence of Japanese aesthetics, applauded by some of the world's top car designers. The essence of this design concept will be evident in the next generation of Mazda cars, the first of which is due to be launched in 2019."