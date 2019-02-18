The system includes AirPlay 2 for multi-room control from Apple devices, as well as Siri interaction, and it's certified for use with Amazon's Alexa, though there's no microphone in the RS200 itself – users will need to speak into an Android phone or tablet to control the system by voice. And there's 802.11n dual-band Wi-Fi for DNLA support. Users can also save up to four Play-Fi streaming services for easy recall via the preset buttons on the top of the unit.

