Standing 14 inches (35 cm) shorter than the flagship XRT2.1K and shaving 173 lb (78 kg) off the scales, each XRT1.1K four-way speaker will still dominate all but the very largest of living rooms. Only 11 drivers have been sacrificed for the new design, so that means four 6.5 inch woofers and two 6.5 inch low frequency mid-range drivers fronted by a line array of 24 2 inch upper frequency mid-range drivers and 40 0.75 inch tweeters. All 70 drivers are of the same design as the flagship model.

