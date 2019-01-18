McLaren makes a Spider out of the 600LTView gallery - 12 images
As the fifth car to carry the Long Tail name for McLaren, the 600LT Spider joins the 600LT coupe introduced about a year ago. Adding the top-down option, though, didn't change speed times, McLaren says. The 600LT Spider can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds.
At the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018, McLaren unveiled the 600LT along with full specifications for the car. As the latest car in the storied Long Tail series of lightweight, track-ready, road-legal cars, the 600LT was also the most powerful street-legal car McLaren had produced to-date.
As a more performance-centric version of the 570S, the 600LT produces 592 bhp (441.5 kW) of power from its 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Peak torque is at 457 pound-feet (619 Nm) and 0-60 mph (96 km/h) times of 2.8 seconds are possible, as are 8.2-second 0-124 mph (199.5 km/h) times.
Turning to the new McLaren 600LT Spider version, those performance metrics stay much the same. The Spider holds the power output and 0-60 times of the coupe, adding only two tenths to the 124 mph time (8.4 seconds in all).
The McLaren 600LT Spider differs from the coupe in a couple of respects. First, its top drops in a self-contained lowering mechanism that tucks it behind the passengers, leaving behind two rollover pillars and a small rear windscreen. The drop-top works like the one found in the 570S Spider, but the 600LT Spider retains the weight savings of the Long Tail with 220.5 pounds (100 kg) less weight. Second, the 600LT Spider weighs 110.2 pounds (49.98 kg) more than its coupe version, accounting for the slightly slower acceleration.
The 600LT Spider, in keeping with the rest of the McLaren 600LT line, is designed on a carbon fiber chassis. The three-piece, self-powered, retractable hardtop on the Spider can be operated at speeds up to 25 mph (40 km/h). The rear wind deflector can be operated separately, depending on preference. McLaren says that using a hardtop improves interior sound with the top up and better wear resistance over time.
The conversion of the 600LT to a Spider did not affect downforce, McLaren says, with the Long Tail Spider holding the same 220.5 pounds of downforce at 155 mph as the coupe. Handling characteristics and capabilities are much the same as well.
The Spider features a performance-focused, Alcantara leather-clad interior with carbon fiber racing seats taken from the McLaren P1 model. Super-lightweight carbon fiber seats are available as well. Track-focused buyers can do without the audio and climate systems for added weight reduction.
Availability of the McLaren 600LT Spider will be limited, with build slots in McLaren's factory around other orders. The 600LT Spider can be ordered now with a price starting at US$265,500 plus delivery.
Source: McLaren
