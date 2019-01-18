The McLaren 600LT Spider differs from the coupe in a couple of respects. First, its top drops in a self-contained lowering mechanism that tucks it behind the passengers, leaving behind two rollover pillars and a small rear windscreen. The drop-top works like the one found in the 570S Spider, but the 600LT Spider retains the weight savings of the Long Tail with 220.5 pounds (100 kg) less weight. Second, the 600LT Spider weighs 110.2 pounds (49.98 kg) more than its coupe version, accounting for the slightly slower acceleration.