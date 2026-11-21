Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have developed a thin, flexible silicone patch that changes color with your heartbeat, providing visible information.

Called OptoPatch, the device contains no electronics, batteries, wires, or sensors, yet it can capture detailed arterial pulse waveforms when paired with an ordinary smartphone camera. In tests on 13 volunteers, the researchers demonstrated that the patch could accurately record heartbeats and capture additional information about blood vessel stiffness, potentially offering a simpler, cheaper way to monitor cardiovascular health.

Now, you may be wondering why anyone would need a color-changing sticker when we already have smartwatches that measure heart rate. Well, there are a few reasons.

Most smartwatches measure heart rate using a technique called photoplethysmography (PPG). Those little green lights flashing on the underside of your smartwatch are LEDs that shine light into your skin. As your heart pumps blood, the amount of blood flowing through the underlying vessels changes, affecting how much light is absorbed and reflected. Photodetectors measure these variations, allowing the smartwatch to calculate your heart rate.

While this is a generally effective technique, it has its limitations. First, PPG relies on how light interacts with the skin; as a result, factors such as skin pigmentation, tattoos, sensor positioning, and movement can affect measurement quality. Melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color, absorbs some of the light, potentially reducing measurement accuracy in people with darker skin. This is especially concerning when such devices are used for critical healthcare monitoring.

The NTNU researchers have developed an alternative that takes a different approach to measuring your heartbeat. Rather than shining light into your skin to detect changes in blood volume, OptoPatch responds to the tiny mechanical movements of your skin caused by the arteries underneath.

Every time your heart beats, it sends a pressure wave through your arteries, causing their walls to expand and contract slightly. When the patch is placed over an artery close to the skin's surface, such as the radial artery in your wrist, these movements stretch and relax the silicone film. The researchers turned these almost imperceptible movements into something a camera can detect.

Smart patch

The patch is made from polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), a soft, elastic silicone rubber, with two specially engineered surfaces. On the upper surface, the scientists created extremely fine, regularly spaced grooves measuring just hundreds to a few thousand nanometers apart. These form what's known as a diffraction grating, a nanostructure that splits reflected white light into different colors.

Think of the rainbow-like colors you see when looking at the back of a CD. Those colors appear because microscopic grooves on its surface interact with light, reflecting different wavelengths at different angles. OptoPatch works on a similar principle, except its grooves are embedded in a stretchy material.

When the silicone stretches, the spacing and orientation of the grooves change, altering the angles at which light is reflected and, consequently, the colors and brightness seen by a camera. These changes may be too subtle to follow with the naked eye, but a smartphone camera can detect them. By recording the patch and analyzing the changing red, green, and blue color intensities, software can reconstruct the underlying arterial pulse waveform.

To keep the patch attached to the skin without adhesives, the researchers borrowed a trick from nature – an octopus, to be precise – as scientists so often do. For the patch’s underside, they created an array of microscopic, suction-cup-inspired structures that allow the silicone to grip the skin firmly.

The team tested the patch on 13 healthy volunteers, placing it over the radial artery on their wrists. Using ordinary Samsung Galaxy A55 and iPhone 14 smartphones recording at 60 frames per second, they captured the changing colors while simultaneously recording reference pulse waveforms using a clinical continuous blood-pressure monitoring system.

The waveforms reconstructed from the smartphone recordings closely matched the clinical reference, achieving a mean correlation of 0.94. In simultaneous comparisons, the patch also produced waveforms that more closely resembled the reference pressure signal than those obtained using conventional reflectance PPG, camera-based PPG, and piezoelectric pulse sensors.

The researchers also captured subtle features within individual pulse waves, including the timing of reflected pressure waves, which can provide information about arterial stiffness. The patch successfully identified reflected-wave features in 12 of the 13 volunteers, demonstrating that it could capture information beyond the basic pulse rate. It also recorded some irregular heartbeat events that appeared in the clinical reference measurements.

Now, health monitoring patches aren’t exactly new.

Researchers had earlier developed an ultrasound-system-on-a-patch (USoP) device that measures cardiovascular conditions. However, this devices features electronics and a battery. Other previous approaches often required specialized equipment, such as lasers and spectrometers, to detect and analyze the measure data. The NTNU team has engineered a passive, skin-friendly material that produces a measurable signal using ordinary room lighting and a smartphone camera.

Another potentially significant advantage is that the optical measurement takes place at the silicone's upper surface, rather than through the skin. This means the sensing mechanism doesn't depend on how much light the skin absorbs, avoiding the direct influence of melanin that can affect conventional PPG devices.

Combined with the absence of onboard electronics and batteries, this could make the technology particularly useful in remote or resource-limited healthcare settings, where access to specialized cardiovascular monitoring equipment and trained personnel may be limited.

"What we are essentially doing is taking a lot of the complexity involved in these measurement systems and shifting it to the smartphone," says Torjus Lines Steffensen, a postdoctoral researcher in medical imaging at NTNU.

Now, on to the limitations. The researchers tested the patch on just 13 healthy volunteers, all seated at rest, so its performance during walking, running, or other activities involving significant body movement remains unknown. Differences in skin and tissue thickness, as well as how firmly the patch adheres, could also affect the readings.

Furthermore, while ordinary smartphones were used to capture the color changes, the researchers processed the recordings separately using computer-based software, meaning a dedicated smartphone app would be needed for practical everyday use.

Lastly, the patch was developed to measure pulse and capture waveform features associated with arterial stiffness. It has yet to be clinically validated for measuring vascular stiffness or diagnosing cardiovascular diseases. It also cannot directly measure blood pressure or blood oxygen saturation, nor can it replace an ECG for monitoring the heart's electrical activity.

Nevertheless, the technology, described in the journal Advanced Materials, provides a promising foundation for a new generation of inexpensive, battery-free wearable health sensors.

Source: Norwegian SciTech News

