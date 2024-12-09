© 2024 New Atlas
Sous-vide-inspired tech finds use in a better treatment for frostbite

By Ben Coxworth
December 08, 2024
Frostbite is not something to be taken lightly. Left untreated, it can lead to the amputation of fingers and toes. That's where a new Canadian system comes in, which will allow frostbite to be treated quickly, effectively and on location … utilizing culinary-inspired technology.

In sous vide cooking, raw meat or vegetables are placed in vacuum-sealed bags, which are in turn placed in a bath of circulating temperature-controlled water. This process results in food that is moist and very evenly cooked.

As it turns out, the best treatment for frostbite involves immediately immersing the affected limb in a bath of – you guessed it – circulating warm water. Simply holding the limb under a tap isn't a good idea, though, as keeping the water at a consistent not-too-hot temperature can be difficult. What's more, sinks typically aren't very hygienic.

With these facts in mind, University of Alberta professors Matthew Douma and Scott MacLean developed what is known as the Precision Warm Water Circulator.

The system incorporates a customized medical-grade device known as an immersion circulator, which sits in a 20-cm (7.9-in)-deep stainless steel basin filled with tap water. Douma tells us that he does like to add chlorhexidine gluconate and isopropyl alcohol to the water, to reduce the chance of infection.

The circulator continuously moves the water through the basin while keeping it at a Goldilocks temperature of 37 to 42 ºC (99 to 108 ºF) via an integrated heating element. After donning an optional medical-grade polyethylene glove or foot cover – again, to help prevent infection – the patient places the affected limb in the basin for anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours, depending on the severity of the frostbite.

All the equipment is carried on an industrial-strength polypropylene utility cart, allowing the system to be wheeled around in emergency rooms or shelters. Power is supplied by a wall outlet or an optional 1,800W lithium battery pack.

The latter is an important consideration, as it lets the system be taken out and used in the field by emergency medical technicians and other personnel. Homeless people make up a disproportionately large percentage of frostbite victims, and they frequently don't have the means of getting themselves to a hospital quickly.

In tests performed on healthy volunteers and frozen pig legs, the setup was found to outperform two other commonly used rewarming techniques – holding the limb under a faucet, or immersing it in a non-circulating, non-temperature-controlled bucket of warm water.

Douma is now making the Precision Warm Water Circulator available through his non-profit group Miteh Health Solutions, starting at a cost-covering price of approximately CA$5,000 (about US$3,566).

"Access to high-quality re-warming for folks who have frostbite is extremely limited," he tells us. "We’re just trying to get as much rewarding infrastructure out there as possible."

Sources: University of Alberta, Miteh Health Solutions

