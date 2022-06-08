Cold needle treatment may reduce pain by regenerating damaged nerves

Nerve damage can result in pain that lasts for years, or even a lifetime. There may be new hope, however, as scientists now report that exposing damaged nerves to a cold needle may cause them to regenerate, drastically reducing pain.

The procedure, which can be performed by an interventional radiologist, is called interventional cryoneurolysis.

In a nutshell, it involves freezing a hypodermic needle, inserting it beneath the patient's skin, then using CT-scanning technology to guide it into contact with a damaged nerve. Initially, doing so causes the nerve to degenerate, losing its functionality.

"What happens next is almost magical," said the lead author of a study on the technique, Assoc. Prof. J. David Prologo of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. "If the nerve is exposed to the correct amount of cold, over the correct area, for the right amount of time, it will regenerate – replacing the previously damaged nerve with a healthy one."

Prologo and colleagues reached this conclusion following a trial in which eight patients with chronic nerve pain received the treatment. The average time that had elapsed since the occurrence of the nerve-damaging injury was 9.5 years.

No negative side effects were observed in any of the test subjects, and all of them regained full use of the affected limb over time. According to the scientists, this fact confirms that the damaged nerve successfully regenerated. Additionally – and importantly – six of the participants reported a dramatic reduction in pain.

More research still needs to be conducted, in order to better understand what mechanisms are at work in the procedure. That said, it is hoped that interventional cryoneurolysis could eventually replace painkilling drugs not only when nerves have been damaged due to trauma, but also when treating chronic conditions such as pudendal neuralgia.

A paper on the research will be presented later this month, at the Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston.

Source: Society of Interventional Radiology

