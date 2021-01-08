© 2021 New Atlas
Medical

Externally powered implant designed to treat obesity

By Ben Coxworth
January 08, 2021
Externally powered implant des...
Asst. Prof. Sung Il Park with the prototype implant
Asst. Prof. Sung Il Park with the prototype implant
View 2 Images
A closer view of the device
1/2
A closer view of the device
Asst. Prof. Sung Il Park with the prototype implant
2/2
Asst. Prof. Sung Il Park with the prototype implant

When an obese person really needs to lose weight, gastric bypass surgery is sometimes performed – but it's quite an invasive procedure. An experimental new implant, however, may produce similar results with much less fuss.

Developed at Texas A&M University by a team led by Asst. Prof. Sung Il Park, the "paddle-shaped" device is about 1 cm long (0.4 in). It has micro LEDs at its flexible tip, along with a coil antenna and special microchips in its base. This setup allows the device to receive incoming radio waves, which are converted to an electrical current that powers the LEDs.

In what is described as a relatively simple procedure, the implant is surgically inserted into the stomach, where it's anchored adjacent to endings of the vagus nerve. This nerve allows the brain to communicate with various organs, including the stomach.

A closer view of the device
A closer view of the device

When an external transmitter emits a radio signal of the appropriate frequency, the implant receives the radio waves, causing its micro LEDs to illuminate. The light proceeds to stimulate the nerve endings, sending a signal to brain that produces a feeling of "fullness." As a result, the patient doesn't feel hungry, so they eat less.

And although there are already other implants that give patients a full feeling by stimulating the vagus nerve, they're more like pacemakers, in that they incorporate wires that lead to an attached power source. Because the new device is externally powered, it's much smaller and thus easier to implant. That said, scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have developed a battery-free implant that's powered by stomach movements.

The A&M technology has so far been successfully tested on mice. It is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

Source: Texas A&M University

Tags

MedicalObesityTexas A&M UniverstyOptogeneticsImplantWeight Loss
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More