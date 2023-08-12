© 2023 New Atlas
Medical

Headset measures "headpulse" to better gauge concussion recovery

By Ben Coxworth
August 12, 2023
Headset measures "headpulse" to better gauge concussion recovery
If a concussed athlete resumes playing before their injury has fully healed, they risk more serious brain injuries
If a concussed athlete resumes playing before their injury has fully healed, they risk more serious brain injuries
View 2 Images
If a concussed athlete resumes playing before their injury has fully healed, they risk more serious brain injuries
1/2
If a concussed athlete resumes playing before their injury has fully healed, they risk more serious brain injuries
A rendering of the planned commercial version of the headset
2/2
A rendering of the planned commercial version of the headset

After an athlete has suffered a concussion, it's very important that they wait until the injury has fully healed before returning to the playing field. A new headset is designed to let them know when it's safe to do so, by monitoring their "headpulse."

Currently, the most common method of gauging concussion recovery involves monitoring obvious physical symptoms such as headaches and dizziness.

According to scientists at the University of California - San Francisco, however, some brain damage may still persist after those symptoms have abated. If an athlete does start playing again before that damage has healed, they risk subsequent, more serious brain injuries.

Led by doctors Cathra Halabi and Wade S. Smith, the researchers looked to a phenomenon known as "headpulse" as a more accurate indicator. In a nutshell, headpulse is the subtle force exerted on the inside of the skull each time the heart contracts and pumps out blood.

The team created a headset that measures headpulse via accelerometers which detect the micro-movements of the head that occur with each pulse – the device does so during a daily 90-second testing session. It was trialed on a group of adolescent Australian Rules Football players, 43 of whom had recently suffered a concussion, and 59 of whom had not.

A rendering of the planned commercial version of the headset
A rendering of the planned commercial version of the headset

After a one-month testing period, it was found that not only did the concussed players have a distinctive headpulse pattern which the uninjured players did not, but that pattern persisted for an average of 12 days after their other symptoms had disappeared.

"We found a mismatch between symptoms and changes in biometrics recorded by the device," said Halabi. "This raises concern about relying on symptoms for return-to-play decisions. Delays could be recommended for those symptom-free athletes if headpulse abnormalities persist."

The device is now being commercialized by medical technology company MindRhythm. A paper on the research was recently published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Sources: University of California - San Francisco via EurekAlert, MindRhythm

Tags

MedicalUCSFSportsConcussionsInjuriesHeadset
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!