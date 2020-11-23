© 2020 New Atlas
Medical

Biomarker-sensing contact lens made from soft hydrogel

By Ben Coxworth
November 23, 2020
Biomarker-sensing contact lens...
The prototype contact lens has already successfully measured pH and sodium levels in artificial tear fluid
The prototype contact lens has already successfully measured pH and sodium levels in artificial tear fluid
View 1 Image
The prototype contact lens has already successfully measured pH and sodium levels in artificial tear fluid
1/1
The prototype contact lens has already successfully measured pH and sodium levels in artificial tear fluid

While we have already heard about contact lenses that monitor medical conditions, such lenses are often made from non-traditional materials. A new one, however, is composed of the same hydrogel as regular store-bought contacts, potentially making it much more user-friendly.

Diagnostic contact lenses work by analyzing the wearer's tears, measuring levels of biomarker molecules associated with conditions such as diabetes. These experimental lenses are typically made of transparent polymers, which aren't as soft and comfortable – or as inexpensive to manufacture – as the hydrogel commonly used for commercial lenses.

With this in mind, an international team of researchers started by tweaking the formulation of an existing hydrogel, making it more elastic. Doing so allowed it to better hold its shape when molded, while still maintaining a smooth surface texture.

The scientists then poured the hydrogel into a 3D-printed mold with tiny raised ridges on its surface. Those ridges formed microchannels on the surface of what would serve as the base of the lens. Next, another layer of hydrogel was bonded to that side of the base – this enclosed the channels, making them more like tunnels through the lens as opposed to open trenches on its surface.

In the finished product, each microchannel leads to a tiny well containing a reagent chemical. Depending on how much of a given biomarker is present in the tear fluid that makes its way to that well, the reagent will respond in an observable manner, such as by changing color.

"The production of the successful prototype described here and the continuing efforts to perfect its capabilities mark a significant advance in contact lens biosensing," says Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, CEO of the Los Angeles-based Terasaki Institute, which is one of the project partners.

A paper on the study was recently published in the journal Lab on a Chip.

Source: Terasaki Institute

Tags

MedicalContact LensesDiagnostic devicesMonitoringHydrogels
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More