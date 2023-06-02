© 2023 New Atlas
Medical

High-tech pen paints healing gel right into wounds

By Ben Coxworth
June 02, 2023
High-tech pen paints healing gel right into wounds
There is currently no word on when human trials of the PAINT pen may commence
There is currently no word on when human trials of the PAINT pen may commence
View 1 Image
There is currently no word on when human trials of the PAINT pen may commence
1/1
There is currently no word on when human trials of the PAINT pen may commence

Most wound dressings simply cover the injury and perhaps also kill harmful bacteria. The PAINT system goes much further, as it incorporates a pen that could one day allow doctors to paint a gelatinous healing ink right into wounds.

Its name an acronym for "portable bioactive ink for tissue healing," the PAINT technology is being developed by scientists from China's Nanjing University.

The system is centered around a 3D-printing pen which contains a sodium alginate gel and particles known as extracellular vesicles (EVs). The latter are naturally produced by white blood cells, and play a large role in the reduction of inflammation and formation of new blood vessels at injury sites.

The gel and the EVs mix with one another at the tip of the pen, forming a sturdy viscous ink which is extruded into cuts of any shape or size. In tests performed on human epithelial cells, application of that ink shifted those cells into the proliferated phase of the healing process, wherein new blood vessels formed and inflammatory substances were reduced.

Additionally, the PAINT system was found to boost collagen fiber production when tested on injured mice. Large wounds on a treated group of the animals were almost completely healed after 12 days, whereas wounds on an untreated control group were "not nearly as far along in the healing process" at that time.

A paper on the research – which is being led by Dan Li, Xianguang Ding and Lianhui Wang – was recently published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Source: American Chemical Society

Tags

MedicalAmerican Chemical SocietyNanjing UniversityHealingWound
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!