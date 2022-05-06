© 2022 New Atlas
Portable MRI could perform onsite checks for tennis wrist injuries

By Ben Coxworth
May 06, 2022
Tennis players may at first not even be aware that they're developing a wrist cartilage injury
A tennis student gets their wrist scanned by the mobile MRI system
A tennis student gets their wrist scanned by the mobile MRI system

Tennis players are susceptible to wrist cartilage injuries, which may not even present any symptoms at first. A van-based MRI system was designed with that fact in mind, as it can spot such injuries right at the tennis court, before they become serious.

The prototype device was created by a team at Japan's University of Tsukuba, led by Prof. Yasuhiko Terada. It's intended to serve as a portable, quicker, more practical and less expensive alternative to sending athletes to hospitals, where their wrists would be imaged by full-body MRI scanners.

It's actually an altered version of an existing mobile MRI machine, which was developed by Tsukuba and colleagues to spot baseball-related elbow injuries. Along with incorporating a better magnetic shielding method which provides higher-quality images, the new wrist-specific version is also now powered by a portable generator – this means that onsite users don't have to hunt down an electrical outlet.

In a test of the technology, the scientists drove it to a tennis school where they imaged the wrists of both male and female students, aged eight to 18 years old. It was found that several of the individuals were unknowingly developing wrist cartilage injuries, even though they weren't experiencing any discomfort or loss of dexterity.

It is hoped that once developed further, the machine could be used to regularly check tennis players right at the courts, catching injuries early enough that they could be treated before becoming overly problematic. Terada plans on also developing versions for use in other sports, which image joints such as the ankle or knee.

The research is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Magnetic Resonance in Medical Sciences.

Source: University of Tsukuba

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

