Wearable tech uses ozone gas to kill bacteria in chronic wounds

For some time now, bacteria-killing ozone gas has been used to help heal chronic wounds such as diabetic skin ulcers. Such treatment could soon be a lot more practical and effective, thanks to an experimental new wearable system.

Ordinarily, ozone therapy patients must travel to clinics, where their antibiotic-resistant wounds are treated by trained technicians. This can be difficult for patients living in remote areas, with limited mobility, or who are located in regions where clinicians are in short supply. Additionally, not only do the patients have to wait around at the clinic while being treated, but their treatment stops as soon as the session ends.

Led by Asst. Prof. Rahim Rahimi, a team at Indiana's Purdue University set out to address those limitations.

In the course of doing so, the researchers created a prototype portable, wearable setup. It consists of a breathable patch that is temporarily adhered to the skin over top of the wound, and which is linked by a silicone hose to a compact, belt-worn, battery-powered ozone-generating device.

"The ozone gas is transported to the skin surface at the wound site and provides a targeted approach for wound healing," says Rahimi. "Our innovation is small and simple to use for patients at home."

Animal studies are now being planned, after which clinical trials on humans may commence.

The research is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

Source: Purdue University