Camera attachment provides safe haven for spare memory cardsView gallery - 4 images
Even though SD media cards are getting more capacious and faster all the time, those increases are matched by the hungry demands of pixel-packed photos and videos. Many photographers carry spare cards to shoots, which can be misplaced or lost. The Memistore is a nifty two slot temporary shelter for spare cards that can be attached to a camera or tripod.
The splashproof Memistore can be attached directly to the bottom of a mirrorless or DSLR camera via its 0.25 inch screw, or secured between a camera and tripod. It can also sit up top on any camera with a hotshoe mount. Either way, it will help ensure spare SD cards are always within easy reach.
With one hand, a photographer can flip the ABS housing to the rear of the camera, remove the lid and whip out an SD card from within. Likewise, when there's no room left on the card already in a camera, it can be removed and stowed away in one of the two available slots inside the Memistore.
The Memistore project team is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter, where pledges start at AUD 20 (about US$15). If all goes to plan, shipping is expected to start in June 2018. The pitch video below has more on the campaign.
Source: Memistore, Kickstarter
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more