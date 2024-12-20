Certain type of gaming provides “substantial benefits” to mental well-being

Gamers who are free to interact with and explore a game world at their own pace are more relaxed and have improved mental well-being, according to new research. The findings could open the door to using gaming as a therapeutic tool to counter stress and anxiety.

Video games and gaming. They’ve been the subject of much research over the years, with findings that run the gamut from ‘gaming is bad’ to ‘it’s good’ and back again. But, just like the wide-ranging results from studies into gaming, different games require different play styles.

Researchers from Imperial College London in the UK and the University of Graz in Austria have examined the mental health benefits of playing open-world games, which are characterized by sprawling, detailed environments in which gameplay is not always linear and structured.

“In particular, in this study, we posit that open-world games with their expansive environments and opportunities for leisurely exploration may create a sense of escapism and relaxation,” said the researchers. “Previous work found that casual video game play may significantly reduce stress and improve mood, suggesting potential benefits for players of open-world games, which often offer similarly engaging yet nonpressuring experiences.”

Whether it’s Minecraft, Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Elden Ring, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, or Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, open-world games are all about giving players freedom. The freedom to explore and to interact with their surroundings, to spend an afternoon honing a profession, or to pick up a bunch of side-quests and deviate from the main storyline. Importantly, with open-world games, players can do these things at their own pace.

“The self-directed playstyle of open-world games promotes a deeper connection with the game world, with a primary focus on exploration,” the researchers explain. “In contrast, competitive games, such as Fortnite, are structured around set objectives and a defined path … The competitive nature drives a high level of excitement and urgency. Open-world games, in contrast, often emphasize player-driven experiences over predefined goals. This allows players to set their own objectives at their own pace and preference, whether it is building a new settlement, taming wild creatures, or mapping out uncharted territories.”

Being free to explore an immense world and its characters, such as with the PlayStation game 'Ghost of Tsushima,' can increase feelings of competence and satisfaction Sony

To investigate the relationship between open-world gaming and mental health, the researchers adopted a mixed methods approach, combining quantitative and qualitative data. The qualitative data they collected from in-depth interviews with gamer postgraduate students showed that the so-called ‘cognitive escapism’ that immersive game worlds provided allowed players to temporarily disengage from real-life stressors, improving their mood and psychological well-being. Quantitative data analysis showed that cognitive escapism had a significant positive effect on players’ relaxation, which in turn had a significant positive effect on well-being.

“Well-being is a multifaceted construct that includes emotional, psychological, and social dimensions,” the researchers said. “The immersive experiences in open-world games can contribute to psychological well-being by fulfilling basic psychological needs, such as autonomy, competence, and relatedness, as described by self-determination theory. The autonomy offered by open-world games allows players to make choices and control their in-game actions, which can lead to increased feelings of competence and satisfaction.

“The study demonstrates that open-world games offer substantial benefits for cognitive escapism, significantly improving relaxation and well-being among postgraduate students,” they explained. “By providing immersive environments that allow mental diversion, emotional relief, and meaning, these games can serve as valuable tools for enhancing psychological and emotional health."

The study’s principal limitation, which the researchers acknowledge, is its reliance on self-reported data. They note optimistically, though, that while it’s a limitation for the present study, it allows future researchers to incorporate physiological measures to examine the effects of open-world gaming on mental health. And, they say, it doesn’t diminish the importance of their findings or what they mean.

“Open-world games could be used as therapeutic tools for stress and anxiety management, offering a cost-effective and accessible method to improve mental health,” they said. “Developers should consider incorporating features that promote relaxation and cognitive escapism to enhance the well-being of players. The finding that open-world games may enhance people’s well-being through enhanced escapism and relaxation is not trivial, given the growing evidence that other forms of entertainment, such as traditional social media, contribute to adolescent anxiety and depression. We invite future research to build on the findings of this study and examine the role of open-world games in people’s lives further.”

The study was published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.