The company claims these are among the most comfy and consequence-free shoes to wear without socks, as they can wick away up to 125 ml (4.2 oz) of sweat, and neither the shoe lining nor the anti-bacterial Merino insole will stink. (Perhaps we should do a road test; I've got a pair of powerful reekers at the end of my legs that can clear a room in a pair of sandals.)