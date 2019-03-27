DOI is a member of a class of drugs called serotonergenic psychedelics and, alongside LSD, psilocybin and DMT, it stimulates activity in serotonin-2A receptors. DOI is often used in research conditions as it is not currently a schedule one drug in the United States, unlike its better known psychedelic counterparts. DOI is also considered to be stronger than LSD, with a much longer effect duration. Essentially, it is not a pleasant or easy drug for humans to experience. This is why DOI has only rarely popped up in recreational contexts since its discovery in 1972.