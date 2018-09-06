In terms of basic specs, it looks like a practical little urban getabout. Peak power is 800 watts, from a Bosch motor in the rear hub, which will take you to 45 km/h (28 mph), a decent enough speed for the streets of Hanoi, or the kinds of crowded Asian cities they're designed for. Range is around 60 km (37 miles) – again, more than enough for daily duties for the majority of folk.