A "flying doctor" system lets Milan engineers remotely request diagnostics data so you're never speaking to the wrong member of the engineering team on the phone for a support call. Telemetry systems allow downloading and analysis of road and track data. It's all there. One thing we don't know is which way the doors open, which is as important as anything in the hypercar world. We'd hate to think the team went to the effort of building a car like this, and then tacking on doors that open normally like some sort of peasant's conveyance.