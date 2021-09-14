ARCAS sight turns an assault rifle into a combat information center

Elbit Systems has developed a new AI-powered rifle scope called the Assault Rifle Combat Application System (ARCAS) that turns a soldier's assault rifle into a portable combat information center, as well as allowing the users to shoot around corners.

There was a time when the most high-tech data system on a rifle was a pair of iron sights that let a soldier know if the weapon was pointing at the right spot. Today, telescopic sights have become standard equipment, as have night vision systems, and an increasing array of accessories.

ACRAS is designed to attach to existing rifles, with the AI-powered computer installed in the weapon's forward grip and an electro-optical (EO) sight slung under the barrel. The computer gathers data from the sight, tactical information transmitted from the combat unit's command-and-control system and other ARCAS devices, and mechanical diagnostic data from the rifle itself.

ARCAS allows a rifle to shoot around corners Elbit Systems

Once processed, the EO sight's field of view and other information is fed to the soldier through an eyepiece on the scope or a wireless version on the helmet in an augmented reality overlay. Using this data, the user has real-time readouts day or night of target range, how to correct for windage and distance, the presence of other weapons' fire, video motion detection, friend or foe identification, and the nature of mechanical problems with the rifle.

If that isn't enough, the video system also allows the user to shoot around corners, from the hip, and to adjust the accuracy of the weapon without having to fire a round. Control of the unit is through a joystick button on the forward grip or a gamer-style Graphical User Interface. The basic ARCAS comes with thermal or low-light sight, but can be modified to run third-party applications.

"ARCAS is another important building block in our advanced portfolio of solutions for dismounted soldiers," says Oren Sabag, General Manager, Elbit Systems ISTAR. "The development of this new solution is part of our continuous effort and R&D investments aimed at enabling a step-change in the effectiveness and survivability of infantry and Special Forces."

Source: Elbit Systems