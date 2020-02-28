© 2020 New Atlas
Military

Boeing shuts down and restarts T-7A trainer engine in flight

By David Szondy
February 27, 2020
Boeing shuts down and restarts...
The US Air Force has ordered 351 Red Hawk T-7As
The US Air Force has ordered 351 Red Hawk T-7As
View 1 Image
The US Air Force has ordered 351 Red Hawk T-7As
1/1
The US Air Force has ordered 351 Red Hawk T-7As

In a graphic display of self-confidence, Boeing deliberately shut down and restarted the engine on one of its T-7A Red Hawk trainer jets as part of a major safety test. At an altitude of 20,000 ft (6, 96 m) over a test area in Illinois, T-7A Chief Pilot Steve Schmidt and Boeing Pilot William Berryman switched off the aircraft's GE F404 engine for 48 seconds before restarting it and returning to Boeing's St. Louis facility.

If you want to find something that a jet fighter pilot really doesn't want to experience, having the engine shut down is probably pretty high on the list. It is possible to restart an engine in flight, assuming that there isn't a mechanical fault, but even then it isn't easy.

A flameout under the wrong conditions can result in the pilot learning very quickly what happens after pulling the lever on the ejector seat. Therefore, it's a small wonder that Boeing regards the recent test as a critical development milestone.

Overall, Boeing says the T-7A has clocked up 175 hours of flying time on over 160 test flights. It's slated to be delivered to the US Air Force in 2023, the T-7A Red Hawk is being developed by Boeing and Saab under a US$9.2 billion dollar contract for an initial order of 351 aircraft and 46 simulators, plus ground equipment, to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of five-decades old T-38 trainers.

The T-7A has twin tails for greater maneuverability and a high angle of attack, stadium seating, and an advanced cockpit with embedded training systems. It can also blend with state-of-the-art ground-based training and boasts a number of features for fast and easy maintenance.

"Engine air start testing requires a large amount of preparation, planning, and teamwork," says Schmidt. "It’s a test of all the subsystems built for backup in the event a pilot would have to shut the engine down in an emergency and power it back up again."

Source: Boeing

Tags

MilitaryBoeingUS Air Force
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More