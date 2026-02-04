British Army aims to pair Apaches with autonomous wingman drones

The British Army is pushing the concept of the Loyal Wingman combat drone into new territory as Project NYX, with the help of seven industry partners, looks to develop a rotary drone that can work in concert with the Apache AH-64E attack helicopter.

The Loyal Wingman concept began as a way to develop drones with the flight performance of a fighter plane. The ultimate goal is to greatly magnify the capability of fighters by providing additional autonomous aircraft that can fly themselves, respond to high-level commands instead of being remote controlled, and plan and carry out mission objectives.

That's already an impressive achievement – especially when the fighter in question is something like an F-35 Lightning II or the 6th-Generation planes now on the drawing boards, but Project NYX is taking things to the next level.

It's one thing to build and program a combat drone that flies at altitude. It's another where the drone is a helicopter that's made to jink about at or below treetop level while conducting stealth missions that are often deep behind enemy lines, and engaging in high-speed maneuvers marked by fast turns and split-second decisions.

Project NYX will include Anduril, BAE Systems, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin UK, Syos, Tekever, and Thales, which has each been invited to submit designs for the new rotary drone. From these, four companies will be selected by March of this year, with the goal of Initial Operational Capability (IOC) by 2030.

The new aircraft will differ from conventional drones in that it will operate on the "command rather than control" principle, where the fighter pilot issues objectives and the onboard AI makes independent decisions within mission parameters. It will also have advanced sensors that will allow the drone to be sent into hostile areas where it can remain hidden behind terrain. This will allow it to not only carry out reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (RSTA), but also to either carry out strikes or identify targets for the Apaches to deal with.

By using such drones, the Army's Apache forces will be more survivable because the drones will be able to soak up defense attacks and protect the valuable pilots. In addition, drones will require less logistical support.

One other objective of Project NYX is to concentrate on promoting British development and manufacturing of the drones to promote the country's sovereign defense capabilities.

"These drones of the future will make the British Army more effective and lethal by enhancing our ability to strike, survive and win on the battlefield," said Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP. "Project NYX represents the cutting edge of the Defence Industrial Strategy, working with leading British industry partners to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of autonomous military technology."

Source: Ministry of Defence