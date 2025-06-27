DARPA fast tracks flight tests for new military drones

In an effort to supercharge the development of military drones, DARPA will this year fast track flight testing of five advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) prototypes as part of the agency's Early VTOL Aircraft Demonstration (EVADE) project.

With recent conflicts demonstrating how inexpensive drones are quickly revolutionizing warfare, DARPA is seeking ways to get ahead of the technological curve as fast as possible. To that end, it is shaping the second phase of its AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY (ANCILLARY) program by prioritizing rapid prototyping and accelerated flight testing of Group 3 drones (weighing 330 lb or 150 kg). The focus is on addressing problems as they emerge through testing, rather than aiming for perfection on the first flight.

To push forward the maiden flights from 2026 to this year, DARPA is focusing on autonomous systems and payloads while putting off specific requirements regarding maximum physical dimensions and autonomous takeoff/landing capabilities in high sea states.

One way of speeding things up is to rely heavily on Sikorsky's MATRIX technology, which was developed as part of DARPA's Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program. Able to be fitted to both fixed wing and rotary aircraft, this autonomous flight system is able to handle flight control and navigation for an entire mission from take off to landing. This is especially important during long transit flights because it greatly reduces the workload of the remote human pilot overseeing the drone.

In addition, each of the five prototypes will use the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s payload management software Battle Management System (BMS) that will allow the drones to share information immediately with individual troops as needed. Also, each prototype will have varied designs, but all will be required to have a minimum flight endurance of 12 hours, a range of 100 nautical miles (115 miles, 185 km) and handle a 60-lb (27-kg) payload.

"We’re taking a full 360 look at what it takes – considering performance, cost, usability, interoperability, certification, manufacturing, etc. – to ensure we rapidly deliver a game-changing capability," said DARPA Program Manager Phillip Smith. "We’ve got five outstanding American companies we expect to be ready to accept and deliver orders at scale within the upcoming budget year.

"ANCILLARY fills a critical gap, bringing operational capabilities comparable to much larger – Group 4 and 5 – drones to smaller units, such as Army, Marine Corps, special operations units or a ship’s company. These drones can be deployed without additional infrastructure or equipment, even in austere environments – offering a game-changing toolset for warfighters."

Source: DARPA