DragonFire laser weapon takes down high-speed drones

Britain's DragonFire laser weapon upped the ante on November 20 at the Ministry of Defence's Hebrides Range in Scotland when the high-powered, solid-state laser for the Royal Navy shot down drones flying at 351 knots (404 mph, 650 km/h).

According to the Ministry, the latest tests of DragonFire not only demonstrate its lethality against high-speed targets but also the rapid maturity of the program. Originally slated to see active service in 2032, it will now be installed in the Navy's Type 45 frigates by 2027 as part of the ship's regular armament.

In addition to detecting, tracking, and shooting down drones flying at high-subsonic speeds, DragonFire also demonstrated new, advanced capabilities. These include not only the ability to hit a target the size of a £1 coin or US quarter at the distance of a kilometer (0.62 miles), but also a new above-the-horizon targeting capability.

🇬🇧 The UK’s DragonFire laser has shot down high-speed drones in new trials, with above-the-horizon tracking and pinpoint accuracy at a kilometre. A £316m contract now pushes the system toward a Type 45 destroyer by 2027. pic.twitter.com/6sjHq1aYzH — UK Defence Journal (@UKDefJournal) November 20, 2025

Until now DragonFire has been constrained by its line-of-sight limitation. That is, it cannot engage targets beyond the horizon because the Earth's curvature blocks the beam, which only travels in a straight line. Above-the-horizon means the laser weapon can lock onto and fire at hostiles that are flying at a distance and at an altitude where they are above the curvature.

This means that DragonFire demonstrated its ability to counterattack at longer ranges – exactly how far is classified – and link to other sensors, such as shipboard radar, airborne sensors, or other networked assets. Equally significant is that because DragonFire is designed as a shipborne weapon, it needs to be able to carry out complex firing solutions to account for the ship's rolling and pitching at sea.

To help speed deployment, the government has awarded a £316-million (US$413-million) contract to contractor MBDA.

"This high-power laser will see our Royal Navy at the leading edge of innovation in NATO, delivering a cutting-edge capability to help defend the UK and our allies in this new era of threat," said Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP. "We are delivering on our Strategic Defence Review by backing British industry and creating hundreds more jobs, making defense an engine for growth across the UK."

Source: Ministry of Defence