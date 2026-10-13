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Lockheed's new PAC-3 Edge interceptor to counter hypersonic threats

By David Szondy
October 12, 2026
Lockheed's new PAC-3 Edge interceptor to counter hypersonic threats
PAC-3 Edge
PAC-3 Edge
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PAC-3 Edge
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PAC-3 Edge

Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 interceptor missile family has stepped up a major notch with its PAC-3 Edge variant. Boasting an improved rocket motor for extended range, the new interceptor is built to engage hypersonic glide vehicles and advanced aerial threats.

The Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) project began as an effort in the late 1980s by the US Strategic Defense Initiative Organization (SDIO) and the US Army to develop a hit-to-kill kinetic energy interceptor missile to counter hostile ICBMs in flight. The result was the PAC-2 variant better known as the MIM-104 Patriot missile, made famous during the 1991 Gulf War for protecting Coalition forces against attacks by Iraqi Scud ballistic missiles.

Today, PAC-3, the latest generation of the project, is tasked with developing interceptors to engage and neutralize tactical ballistic missiles, advanced cruise missiles, aircraft, and similar threats with a high probability of success. This is accomplished through delivering an explosive warhead with low-density tungsten shrapnel and guidance by millimeter-wave radar for autonomous tracking and targeting.

In addition, the PAC-3 missiles have traditionally been designed to lower costs per unit to keep stockpiles as full as possible. However, this has not been at the expense of capabilities, which Lockheed Martin keeps expanding.

In the case of the PAC-3 Edge, the interceptor has been improved to deal with hypersonic missiles, which are notoriously tricky to destroy because they fly in excess of Mach 5. This means that the window to not only detect and identify such a threat is very small, but so is the time the interceptor will have to accelerate and close with the target.

Based on previous iterations of PAC-3, Edge uses a new seeker system that provides greater precision and maneuverability. But this wouldn't matter if the interceptor lacked the necessary speed, so the engineers have given it a multi-pulse solid rocket motor built by Northrop Grumman.

This uses distinct propellant grains that are arranged sequentially inside the motor casing and separated into two or more independent chambers. This allows the rocket motor to ignite different segments on command to provide precise maneuvering and even for the missile to coast and then restart later in flight, which greatly extends its range.

Along with these improved capabilities, Lockheed Martin says that PAC-3 Edge is backwards compatible with existing launchers and command systems. The ultimate goal is to create a premium tier interceptor missile that can deal with hypersonic threats while keeping costs down, though the company admits economics are of secondary priority at this phase.

"Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 Edge interceptor leverages the combat-proven PAC-3 MSE, delivering even greater maneuverability, power and velocity to ensure the Army's layered defensive architecture remains the most advanced in the world," said Tim Cahill, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control president.

Source: Lockheed Martin

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MilitaryHypersonicMissile DefenseLockheed Martin
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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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