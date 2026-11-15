© 2026 New Atlas
Military

Historic launch sees 4 strike drones catapulted off British supercarrier

By David Szondy
November 15, 2026
Historic launch sees 4 strike drones catapulted off British supercarrier
Nyan strike drone on the launcher catapult
Nyan strike drone on the launcher catapult
View 6 Images
TEKEVER AR5 on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth
1/6
TEKEVER AR5 on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth
Nyan strike drone on the launcher catapult
2/6
Nyan strike drone on the launcher catapult
The TEKEVR AR5 worked with the Nyan drone during the exercise
3/6
The TEKEVR AR5 worked with the Nyan drone during the exercise
Tending one of the drones
4/6
Tending one of the drones
Moving the Nyan drone to the catapult launcher
5/6
Moving the Nyan drone to the catapult launcher
A Nyan drone hitting the air
6/6
A Nyan drone hitting the air
View gallery - 6 images

Naval drone warfare reached a historic milestone as four strike drones were launched from the deck of the supercarrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as part of an exercise demonstrating how uncrewed combat aircraft can operate alongside fighter jets and other assets.

Some view large ships and drones as an either/or proposition, but the reality is far more complex. While drones are revolutionizing military operations across the board, they are not sweeping everything else aside. Instead, they serve as assistants, scouts, and force multipliers that expand the reach of conventional forces. As a result, drones rely on large capital ships just as much as those ships need them.

Recent exercises have reinforced the need for both platforms. This is why the Royal Navy is committed to developing a hybrid fleet – and specifically a hybrid carrier air wing – to augment Britain's fleet of carriers, pilots, and F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters.

Nyan

For this vision to succeed, strike drones must be capable of operating directly from aircraft carriers – specifically STOVL (short takeoff/vertical landing) carriers like the Queen Elizabeth class. Unlike the US and French navies, which rely on built-in CATOBAR catapult systems, most allied navies operate short takeoff systems with ski jumps. Consequently, future uncrewed systems must operate not only from ski-jump carriers, but also from amphibious assault ships and helicopter docks.

In the North Atlantic during Exercise Neptune Reach B and Heavy Lift Challenge 3, the 65,000-tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth successfully launched four Nyan strikestrike drones developed by BAE Systems subsidiary Callen-Lenz.

A Nyan drone hitting the air
A Nyan drone hitting the air

The launches were carried out using a bespoke pneumatic catapult assembled directly on the carrier’s flight deck, demonstrating that the system can be retrofitted to any vessel with sufficient deck space. Because the Nyan drone is a loitering munition designed for one-way strike missions, deck recovery is unnecessary.

According to the Royal Navy, the Nyan drones operated alongside a TEKEVER AR5 medium-altitude, medium-endurance (MAME) uncrewed aerial vehicle, which provided surveillance, logistics, and targeting support – enabling all Nyan strike effectors to reach their designated targets.

The hope is that such carrier/drone operations will help NATO to reinforce deterrence patrols in the Greenland–Iceland–UK (GIUK) gap.

"These trials give us the evidence and confidence to decide how uncrewed systems can work alongside crewed aircraft," said Lieutenant Commander David Burton, trials sponsor for Navy Capability. "The lessons will help us build a hybrid Navy that gives commanders greater choice and ensures our carriers remain at the cutting edge of naval warfare."

Source: Royal Navy

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MilitaryAircraft CarrierRoyal Navydrones
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The SCX 26
Military
France’s vision for the warship of 2040 packs lasers, railguns and drones
The SCX 26, a vision of the warship of the 2040s, has been revealed by French shipbuilder Naval Group, complete with an unusual double superstructure, energy weapons, and advanced tech built to withstand the intense sea battles of tomorrow.
The Sea Tridon family
Military
Shipping container-mountable guns offer plug-and-play naval defense
Pirates attacking cargo ships might be in for a surprise in the near future as BAE Systems shows off its Sea Tridon family of 40-mm guns at the Euronaval 2026 exhibition in Paris. The systems are designed to be installed as easily as a shipping container.
Artist's concept of the AGM-183A ARRW missle
Military
Cold War bomber to get 21st-century hypersonic missile
The cutting-edge future is meeting the over-engineered past as Lockheed Martin is awarded a US$694-million contract by the US Air Force to move the company's AGM-183A hypersonic missile to production for arming the vintage Cold War B-52 bomber.
The Shenlong spaceplane in orbit
Military
New image sheds light on China's secret spaceplane
The veil of secrecy surrounding an orbital mystery has been lifted after the release of the clearest public view yet of China's secretive spaceplane. The photograph was taken by a commercial Earth-imaging satellite from a distance of less than 56 miles.
The Millimeter Wave SOM deploys thousands of carbon fibers into the air to suppress radar capabilities
Military
New Army smokescreen blocks radar tracking, infrared and more
Hiding on the battlefield is becoming easier as the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center tests a new smokescreen designed to shield soldiers from visual inspection, night vision, infrared sensors, and radar beams.
Artist's concept of the Starfall module
Military
Space-age manna: USAF & SpaceX drop survival kit from orbit
Many a shipwrecked sailor has wished that a survival kit complete with liferaft would drop from the sky. Now, the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has completed a test using an orbital SpaceX Starfall reentry capsule to do just that.

More stories like this:

The TRV-150 armed with trio of laser-guided missiles
Military
BAE brings multi-shot laser-precision missiles to quadcopter interceptors
BAE Systems has upped the counter-drone firepower of a quadcopter while keeping costs down by equipping a Malloy T-150 UAV with enough laser-guided precision missiles to counter multiple drone threats during a recent test at a US Air Force base.
Apex Recordhunter taking off
Military
Apex Recordhunter electric drone sets unofficial speed record
Quantum Systems has (unofficially) broken the record for the fastest electric-powered drone. In a social media post, company CRO Martin Karkour announced that the experimental Apex Recordhunter reached a speed of 419.5 knots (482.8 mph, 777 km/h).
The Ukrainian casulaty being evacuated by drone
Military
Ukrainian hexacopter drone executes world-first aerial medevac
A wounded Ukrainian soldier is the first to be medevaced out of a combat zone by drone. He was airlifted by a Heavy Shot "Ayudag-6" modular hexacopter with a special sling and winch.
The Steelfin interceptor
Military
Anduril interceptor adapts to emerging threats via swappable stages
Reminding me of those toys where you could swap around parts to make a brand-new toy, Anduril's new Steelfin interceptor missile family uses a two-stage design that allows the vehicle to be quickly reconfigured to counter emerging missile threats.
The U740-Valkyrie making rocket assisted takeoff
Military
U740-Valkyrie Loyal Wingman rockets into maiden flight
After a dramatic, fiery takeoff, Airbus's U740-Valkyrie uncrewed combat aircraft completed its maiden flight on October 12, 2026, in the skies over Northern Europe as part of a program to provide Europe with its own autonomous Loyal Wingman.
Artist's concept of the Nomad 100 Fast Pack
Military
Instant Air Base: Sikorsky packs Nomad 100 VTOL drone squad in a box
Sikorsky has taken its Nomad 100 VTOL drone and tucked it into a neat package along with its support gear. Known as the Fast Pack, the system uses a standard 20-foot ISO intermodal shipping container to house four Nomad 100 aircraft – two of which can be prepped and launched in as little as 15 minutes.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!