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Military

Space-age manna: USAF & SpaceX drop survival kit from orbit

By David Szondy
October 25, 2026
Space-age manna: USAF & SpaceX drop survival kit from orbit
Artist's concept of the Starfall module
Artist's concept of the Starfall module
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Artist's concept of the Starfall module
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Artist's concept of the Starfall module
The survival kit included in the payload
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The survival kit included in the payload
The liferaft undergoing preflight loading tests
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The liferaft undergoing preflight loading tests
Launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starfall cargo module
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Launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starfall cargo module
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Many a shipwrecked sailor has wished that a survival kit complete with liferaft would drop from the sky. Now, the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has completed a test using an orbital SpaceX Starfall reentry capsule to do just that.

Thanks to orbital launchers, it's possible to circle the Earth in as little as 90 minutes. Yet, paradoxically, it can still take days to reach someone in dire need. One of the most extreme examples is a mariner or a pilot bobbing about in the middle of the ocean with nothing more than a lifebelt and a radio beacon, waiting for help that may or may not arrive in time.

The same beat-the-clock problem is inherent in any number of other civilian or military scenarios where materiel needs to be delivered to some distant spot on the globe where quick transportation simply isn't available.

Launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starfall cargo module
Launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starfall cargo module

It's to overcome this that the AFRL initiated its Rocket Cargo research and development program, which aims at using orbital rocket launchers to either deliver cargo directly or to park it in space in orbital depots to be later returned to Earth when needed.

The most dramatic demonstration to date came on October 20, 2026, when a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Flying as a ride-along payload was a SpaceX Starfall cargo module, which is a disk-shaped, high-volume atmospheric reentry vessel 10.2 ft (3.1 m) in diameter, capable of carrying up to one tonne of cargo. Along with a protective heat shield was a cold-gas thruster system for precise piloting and a recovery parachute to slow the module down for a relatively soft landing.

The cargo, in this case, was a specially made cargo pod designed for fast loading, shock protection, and maintaining a stable internal environment. In addition, there were telemetry sensors to measure internal temperature, vibration, and g-loads as well as a SATCOM-enabled GPS/GNSS emergency beacon and extra battery modules.

The survival kit included in the payload
The survival kit included in the payload

But the party piece of the mission was a UNI-PAC III inflatable liferaft, which is similar to the ones routinely air-dropped by the US Coast Guard and other services to shipwrecked sailors. This included a standard nautical survival kit consisting of emergency locator beacons, a reverse osmosis desalination unit for producing fresh water, bottled water, military Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) ration packages, a handheld radio, duct tape, matches, a torch, space blankets, first aid kit, and a compass.

According to the AFRL, results from the test will be used to develop such orbital delivery systems. The ultimate goal is to work with a wide variety of space launch companies to find ways to use commercial rockets to send tens of tonnes of payload per launch.

"Any day you launch a rocket is a good day, but today was more than just another big rocket launch,” said Brigadier General Douglas P. Wickert, Department of the Air Force Technology Executive Officer and AFRL commander. "Today’s launch was another demonstration of how AFRL is partnering with industry to burn down risk, collect hard data, and deliver war-winning technologies for the operational force."

Source: US Air Force

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MilitaryUS Air ForceSpaceXEmergency
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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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