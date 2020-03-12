Lockheed's new long-range missile nails target on second test flight

Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) hit its target with "pinpoint accuracy" during its second test at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The next-generation long-range missile being developed for the US Army was fired from Lockheed Martin's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher and flew 180 km (122 mi) before what the company calls a "highly accurate and lethal warhead event."

The successful second test launch comes two months after the system's first test on December 10, 2019, when it flew 240 km (149 mi). According to Lockheed, the second test went off without a hitch and fulfilled all of its objectives. These included confirming not only the system's accuracy and strike power but also its flight trajectory, range, overall performance, and how well it integrates with the HIMARS launcher.

The PrSM launching Lockheed Martin

PrSM uses a modular, open architecture design and is compatible with the MLRS M270 and HIMARS family of launchers and their descendants. With its insensitive munition (IM) propulsion system providing a range of over 499 km (310 mi), its purpose is to provide Army field commanders at the brigade, division, corps, Army, theater, Joint and Coalition levels with a long-range precision strike capability.

"Today's flight test further demonstrated the reliability, precision and critical capabilities Lockheed Martin is building into the PrSM," says Gaylia Campbell, vice president of Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "The missile performed exactly as expected and successfully engaged the target with pinpoint accuracy."

