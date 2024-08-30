Model 437 Vanguard Loyal Wingman military aircraft makes maiden flight

Scaled Composites' Model 437 Vanguard Loyal Wingman prototype has taken to the air for the first time. On August 29, 2024, the aircraft took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in California with test pilot Brian Maisler at the controls.

The Model 437 is a variant concept of the Northrop Grumman subsidiary's Model 401, which first flew in 2017 in the form of two vehicles named Phobos and Deimos. The purpose of both models is to produce an autonomous, multi-mission warplane that is inexpensive to build and expendable if necessary.

That "autonomous" bit may seem at odds with the images released. These definitely show a cockpit and the Model 437, registration N437VN, was definitely flown by a human pilot. The most likely explanation is that the company at this stage is focusing on the aerodynamics and the mechanics of the aircraft rather than the autonomous flight systems and avionics.

Scaled is excited to share that this morning we conducted the first flight of the Model 437 Vanguard, demonstrating @northropgrumman's Digital Pathfinder wings with test pilot Brian Maisler in command. Learn more at https://t.co/fUqOQUD34V#FirstFlight #FlightTest #M437Vanguard pic.twitter.com/0w4HkJtN9c — Scaled Composites (@ScaledC) August 29, 2024

This is in line with the strategy for building the Model 437, which is described by Scaled Composites as a clean sheet aircraft design that includes aerodynamic and structural analysis, fuselage and empennage fabrication, aircraft assembly, systems integration, and ground and flight test execution.

Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman has provided its digital ecosystem and advanced production capabilities to build the wings for the prototype. This reduced engineering rework and redesign from as much as 20% of the project workload down to under 1%.

The Model 437 has a wingspan of 41 ft (12 m) and length of 41 ft (12 m). Its single Pratt & Whitney 535 engine generates 3,400 lb of thrust, allowing it to carry 2,000 lb (900 kg) of cargo as part of its 9,920-lb (4,500 kg) takeoff weight – this can include two AIM 120 missiles in the weapons bay. Maximum range of the aircraft is 3,000 nm (3,452 miles, 5,556 km) and it has an endurance of six hours.

"Today’s first flight was in a good jet with a great team," said Maisler. This is the best part of my job. Thanks to everyone and their two years of hard work culminating in making this an uneventful and fun day."

Source: Scaled Composites