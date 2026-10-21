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Military

Apex Recordhunter electric drone sets unofficial speed record

By David Szondy
October 20, 2026
Apex Recordhunter electric drone sets unofficial speed record
Apex Recordhunter taking off
Apex Recordhunter taking off
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Motors of the Apex Recordhunter
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Motors of the Apex Recordhunter
Apex Recordhunter taking off
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Apex Recordhunter taking off

Quantum Systems has (unofficially) broken the record for the fastest electric-powered drone. In a social media post, company CRO Martin Karkour announced that the experimental Apex Recordhunter reached a speed of 419.5 knots (482.8 mph, 777 km/h).

Records, especially for aircraft, are very exacting because of the criteria laid down by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI). For example, there are arguments as to whether Yuri Gagarin was really the first man in space or if it was the American Alan Shepard, because Gagarin ejected from the Vostok 1 capsule before it reached the ground – a violation of FAI rules at the time, which stated that the pilot must remain with the craft until landing.

There is a similar problem with Quantum Systems' claim, which the company acknowledges. Under FAI rules, a valid speed record requires two consecutive flights over a measured course in opposite directions within a specified time limit to cancel out the effects of wind gradient. Since this was a single-leg flight by the experimental drone, the record could not be officially confirmed.

Motors of the Apex Recordhunter
Motors of the Apex Recordhunter

That doesn't make the flight of the Apex Recordhunter a meaningless milestone. The test flight was conducted in support of the company's development of advanced high-speed interceptor drones, including the gathering of aerothermal and electrical data. By completing such a flight on battery power alone, Quantum Systems demonstrated that high-subsonic flight using this technology is feasible.

In addition, by hitting almost 420 knots, the Apex Recordhunter exceeded the cruise speed of Russia's jet-propelled iterations of the Shahed/Geran series of drones, which fly at around 270 knots (310.7 mph, 500 km/h). Interceptor drones with performance matching this electric prototype would be capable of destroying jet drones through kinetic impact or proximity-fuzed warheads, providing a much cheaper alternative to solid-rocket-propelled missiles.

Source: Quantum Systems

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MilitarydronesSpeedRecord-breakingWorld Records
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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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