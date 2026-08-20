© 2026 New Atlas
Military

AI-guided chain gun fires steerable bullets to shred drone swarms

By David Szondy
August 19, 2026
AI-guided chain gun fires steerable bullets to shred drone swarms
Raid Hunter is designed to counter mass aerial threats
Raid Hunter is designed to counter mass aerial threats
View 2 Images
Raid Hunter is based on the Bushmaster chain gun
1/2
Raid Hunter is based on the Bushmaster chain gun
Raid Hunter is designed to counter mass aerial threats
2/2
Raid Hunter is designed to counter mass aerial threats

Northrop Grumman has unveiled its Raid Hunter chain gun system, adding a new layer to anti-drone swarm defenses by combining cutting-edge AI sensors, precision-guided ammunition, and a motor-driven chain gun feed firing up to 200 rounds per minute.

Countermeasure that might be effective against certain drones or missiles at a certain distance won't be effective against others due to any number of factors – these can range from technical limitations to simple economics. The bottom line is that there's no one-size-fits-all solution.

Northrop Grumman’s Raid Hunter aims to fill the last-ditch point-defense gap. That is, when incoming threats survive the gauntlet of longer-range layered countermeasures, this final line of defense must hold.

The concept is similar to the air defense screen used by aircraft carrier groups. There are all sorts of defenses ready to counter various threats, but if a supersonic missile can't be knocked out, spoofed, or decoyed, the target ship is usually equipped with a radar-guided cannons that snap into action and spew out a cloud of armor-piercing tungsten-alloy rounds that the missile slams into like it hitting a wall, if you'll pardon the mixed metaphor.

Raid Hunter is essentially an updated version of this with a few new twists thrown in as a way to handle drone swarms and missiles as quickly and as cheaply as possible. Built around the company's Bushmaster 50-mm chain gun, it's linked into an AI-enabled command-and-control system that processes incoming sensor data from a multi-domain layered air defense network. That means it can identify, target, and lock onto multiple incoming threats.

The other end of the deal is the ammunition used in the chain gun. These aren't dumb rounds, but 50-mm precision-guided rounds that have active control surfaces that turn them into steerable micro-projectiles that can course-correct in mid-flight if the target tries to evade. Along with this, the chain gun has an electrically powered automated reload system that gives it a very deep magazine.

Raid Hunter is based on the Bushmaster chain gun
Raid Hunter is based on the Bushmaster chain gun

The upshot is that the company claims that the Raid Hunter has a high single-shot probability of kill against small, high-speed, or maneuverable airborne targets, which means the available ammunition goes a lot further, preventing the defenses from being overwhelmed by sheer numbers.

Raid Hunter is currently undergoing accelerated testing and is expected to be deployed in the near future.

"Raid Hunter addresses a critical short-range defense gap by delivering rapid, high-capacity protection against complex, mass aerial threats like cruise missiles and drone swarms," said Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager, command and control & weapons integration, Northrop Grumman. "It provides warfighters with a cost-effective, flexible tool to decisively defeat evolving threats now and in the future – strengthening the security of vital bases and infrastructure."

Source: Northrop Grumman

Tags

MilitaryNorthrop GrummanMissile Defensedrones
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Parabella is a modern take on the pillbox
Military
Ukraine progresses into the past with modern pillbox
In what looks like a march to the past, at this year's Eurosatory exhibition in Paris Ukrainian firm Parabella has shown off its eponymous portable pillbox military shelter designed to protect troops on the battlefield.
A Corsair drone vessel
Military
Historic drone rescue of Apache crew points to future of recovery missions
In a historic first, two US Army crew members from an AH-64 Apache helicopter forced down near the coast of Oman were rescued within two hours by a US Navy Saronic Corsair drone boat operated by the 5th Fleet's Task Force 59.
Quarterhorse is designed to outperform the SR-71 Blackbird
Military
Quarterhorse edges closer to becoming a modern SR-71 successor
Hermeus's Quarterhorse aircraft is still pushing the supersonic flight envelope, but the US Department of Defense is already so keen on the concept that it's awarded the company US$159 million to explore the military applications of the technology.
David Szondy/New Atlas
Military
BAE Systems unveils Brontanax autonomous loyal wingman
BAE Systems unveiled a full-scale mock-up of its newly announced Brontanax autonomous strike plane at this year's Farnborough International Air Show. It is billed as Britain's first home-designed uncrewed autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft.
Nomad 100 lifting off
Military
Nomad 100 marks breakthrough in blown-wing VTOL technology
A radically new concept in VTOL aircraft design has made its debut with the first flight of Sikorsky's Nomad 100 rotor-blown wing prototype. Announced during the Farnborough International Airshow, the milestone marks the official takeoff of the Nomad family.
The Anduril Thunder
Military
Anduril lets loose the Thunder with attack helicopter Wingman
This year's Farnborough International Air Show was the venue for a major announcement by Anduril. The company has developed Thunder, a group 5 autonomous tilt-rotor attack helicopter designed as a Loyal Wingman for combat choppers.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!