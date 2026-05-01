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Military

Robotic Ripsaw M1 built to scout and draw fire for US Marines

By David Szondy
April 30, 2026
Robotic Ripsaw M1 built to scout and draw fire for US Marines
The Ripsaw M1
The Ripsaw M1
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The Ripsaw M1
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The Ripsaw M1

At the recent Modern Day Marine Exposition in Washington, DC, Textron Systems rolled out a robot made to fight alongside US Marines. Called the Ripsaw M1, it's designed to act as a robotic force multiplier for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) and Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV).

As part of its policy of reinvention and modernization, the US Marine Corps is replacing its traditional AAV7A1 Assault Amphibious Vehicle and LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle with the ARV and ACV, respectively. Replacing these Cold War-era vehicles from the 1970s with more advanced platforms featuring modular, networked architecture is intended not only to improve capabilities and crew safety, but also to create systems that can operate alongside robotic vehicles like the Ripsaw M1.

The M1 is related to previous Ripsaw robots, yet it differs in that it's more compact than the larger M5 developed for the Army and replaces tank-like tracks with wheels. This is because Marines train for amphibious operations and the M1 needs to be able to handle wet, irregular conditions found on beaches and other littoral locations.

Essentially, its main function is to act as a teammate and force multiplier, with the ARV playing the role of command center and the M1 as the scout. Weighing 4,300 lb (1,950 kg) and only 10.5 ft (3.2 m) long, the M1 can carry up to 2,000 lb (907 kg) in payload. Its all-electric AWD drive can speed it along at up to 53 mph (85 km/h) or, in silent mode, at 20 mph (32 km/h), with a range of up to 30 miles (48 km). It can also ford streams of up to 48 in (123 cm) in depth.

In stealth mode, the M1 can act as a reconnaissance unit using high-definition sensors. It can also be something of a sacrificial lamb, going into cluttered terrain or bottlenecks ahead of the ARV to draw enemy fire or to clear obstacles.

However, the M1 is much more than just a pack mule or a scout. Its modular design allows it to be configured as a hard-kill counter-drone weapons platform or a launcher for loitering munitions like the Damocles system that can seek out or even wait in the air for targets before engaging them.

"The M1 technology demonstrator shows the art of the possible for how [sic] [Uncrewed Ground Vehicles (UGVs)] can support the Marine Corps’ missions," said Vice President of Programs, Sara Willett. "Along with Howe & Howe, we took our experience in autonomous robotic systems across land, air and sea – the same domains the Marine Corps’ missions live – to develop this system that demonstrates our ability to scale the [Size, Weight, and Power] up or down, all while maintaining the common robotic core that enables our UGVs to provide exceptional transportability and battlefield agility."

Source: Textron

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MilitaryTextronUS MarinesUGV
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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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