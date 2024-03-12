Video: Hypersonic rotating detonation engine in sustained test burn

A revolutionary alternative to conventional rockets that uses controlled explosions has completed its first long-duration engine test as part of Venus Aerospace's partnership with DARPA to develop a Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE).

The big player in the aerospace field since the 1940s has been the chemical rocket engine. These powerhouses are currently the only way to get beyond the Earth's atmosphere and it's a job they do very well, indeed. Liquid-fueled rockets, sometimes aided by their solid counterparts, put the first satellites into orbit and the first astronauts on the Moon. They sent robotic probes to each of the planets with a few moons, asteroids, and comets thrown in for good measure.

On the down side, these rockets of either fuel also sit in silos and on submarines around the world with suborbital nuclear weapons that still threaten mass destruction to this day, as well as powering smaller weapon systems down to personal grenade launchers and even pistols with rocket-propelled shells.

RDRE

Unfortunately, rockets made a lot of progress in a short period of time, very early in their history. Though there have been many refinements over the years, chemical rockets have been operating very close to their theoretical limits since the first Nazi V-2 left the Earth's atmosphere in 1942.

As a result, DARPA, NASA, and others have been looking at new, more efficient engines for both space travel and to propel the next generation of hypersonic missiles. RDREs are one especially promising alternative by exploiting a different principle that seems a bit paradoxical on the surface.

Essentially, an RDRE works by turning an explosion into a controlled detonation wave that is capable of sustaining itself without the need for moving parts. Where a rocket has a combustion chamber in which a fuel and an oxidizer are injected, an RDRE has two coaxial cylinders with a gap between them. Into this gap, the fuel/oxidizer mixture is introduced and ignited. If this is done right, they form a closely coupled reaction and shock wave. This wave speeds around inside the gap at supersonic velocity that generates more heat and pressure.

The tricky bit, aside from getting it to work at all, is to sustain the burn. If this can be managed, an RDRE could, theoretically produce increases of efficiency of at least 15 percent. NASA has already managed one long enough to show that an RDRE could power a Moon lander and now Venus Aerospace has managed a sustained burn suitable for a hypersonic missile.

According to the company, this was managed by introducing a cooling system to keep the engine from melting during the tests. The RDRE holds the potential for further range or increased payloads and it can use safer, more stable liquid propellants that allow for safer operations, faster load times, and avoiding the boil off that hampers the use of cryogenic fuels.

"As we continue to push towards our ultimate mission of high-speed global flight, this is an important technical milestone for having a flight-ready engine," said Andrew Duggleby, CTO and co-founder of Venus Aerospace. "I’m incredibly proud of our team as they continue to push forward on this world-changing technology."

Source: Venus Aerospace