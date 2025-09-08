Autonomous Sea Dagger may help UK Commandos hit the beaches

Leidos has unveiled its Sea Dagger autonomous Commando Insertion Craft (CIC) concept developed as part of a modernization program that aims to provide 24 advanced surface craft for deploying UK Command Force (UKCF) strike teams.

The UKCF is the modern version of the British Commandos, which were hastily put together after the evacuation of the Allied forces from Dunkirk during the fall of France in 1940. Because of this defeat, the British Army had lost most of its materiel, so Prime Minister Churchill ordered the formation of an elite fighting force that could still take the war to the Axis with little more than small arms and fighting knives using commando tactics based on stealth, speed, and surprise.

The result was the Commandos, who operated in clandestine raids behind the lines to harass the enemy with remarkable success. After the war, the force was disbanded except for the 3 Commando Brigade of the Royal Marines, which was rebranded as the UKCF in 2022. Today, the UKCF is composed of carefully chosen personnel from the Marines, Royal Navy, Army, and the Royal Air Force and tasked with amphibious assaults and rapid-response operations globally in a wide variety of environments and is a key seaborne element of Britain's Rapid Reaction Force.

Artist's concept of Sea Dagger being deployed Leidos

Responding to the current geopolitical situation, the government is carrying out a massive expansion and modernization of Britain's defense forces, which includes the Future Commando Force (FCF) initiative. This is designed to turn the Commandos into lighter and more agile units equipped with cutting-edge technology, including drones, cyber capabilities, and AI-enabled autonomous systems, along with two dozen new CICs of which Sea Dagger is a candidate.

The Sea Dagger is billed as a next-generation armored amphibious craft used to bring the Commandos ashore from the assault ships while protecting them not only from enemy fire but also dangerous sea conditions or inhospitable beaches that might be little more than mud flats or stretches of razor-sharp coral.

Not many technical details of the Sea Dagger have been released, but it's supposed to be the first craft of its size to fully incorporate speed, range, vehicle delivery, and autonomous operation using Leidos' Trusted Mission AI in one package, which also includes modular construction for mission customization.

In terms of size, it's large enough to handle a strike team of at least 12 Commandos plus light tactical mobility platforms, off-board systems, and medium combat loads. It would have a speed of over 40 knots (46 mph, 74 km/h) and be able to operate across long distances under heavy combat conditions.

"Sea Dagger represents a pivotal step in equipping the UK Commando Force with the capability to operate with greater agility, survivability and intent in a complex and congested maritime environment," said Adam Clarke, senior vice president and chief executive at Leidos UK & Europe. "The Leidos design reflects our commitment to delivering resilient, future-ready platforms that can adapt to the complexities of modern warfare, ensuring capability, availability and operational advantage from day one. I am delighted that Leidos is at the forefront of shaping the maritime marketplace, domestically and internationally."

Source: Leidos