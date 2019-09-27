Sikorsky's Combat Rescue Helicopter heads for production

The Sikorsky HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) has been cleared by the US Air Force for initial production. The successor to the Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Black Hawk will now have its fleet of nine test airframes expanded to the first tranche of 113 production helicopters.

The HH-60W first took to the skies on May 2019 at the start of an intensive program of performance and load testing at the Sikorsky Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. After 150 hours of envelope expansion flights, the helicopter has been given the green light to go into limited production.

An artist's rendering of the HH-60W Lockheed Martin

Currently, there are five HH-60Ws under construction at Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky's Stratford facility. It's designed as a dedicated combat rescue helicopter with greater range, speed, and payload space than is predecessor. It has reconfigurable seating, double the fuel capacity of the UH-60M Black Hawk, improved survivability and cybersecurity, a combat flight radius of 195 nm (224 mi, 361 km), and can hover at 4,000 ft (1,220 m) at 95° F (35° C).

The video below shows the HH-60W in flight.

Sikorsky Combat Rescue Helicopter's newest milestone: four in the air

Source: Lockheed Martin