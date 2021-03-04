© 2021 New Atlas
Meet the Storm hybrid amphibious MPV, soon to become submersible

By Loz Blain
March 03, 2021
The Storm, by the Ukraine's Highland Systems, is a high-speed, amphibious multi-purpose military vehicle with a long-range hybrid powertrain
140 km/h capability on land
An intimidating angular design
The Storm can run for up to 3.5 hours on battery-electric power alone
Its top speed of 30 km/h is very fast for an amphibian, and Highland plans to make a version capable of diving underwater
Top-down view
Front-on view
2,500 horsepower electric powertrain is range-extended with a diesel generator
Ukrainian company Highland Systems has debuted a unique multi-role armored vehicle at the IREX defense expo in Abu Dhabi. The Storm is an armored MPV with a hybrid powertrain and fully amphibious capabilities, with a submersible version coming.

This is far from the first amphibious, tracked military vehicle; Russia's BT-3F and the USA's AAV-7 have been around for some time now. But the Storm is the first to take advantage of a hybrid-electric powertrain, giving it an impressive 18-36 hour range in hybrid mode with its diesel range extender running, or the ability to operate purely on battery power for 1.5-3.5 hours depending on your speed.

Weighing in at around 8,000 kg (17,600 lb), this versatile six-seater's 2,500-horsepower electric powertrain makes it a seriously quick performer for its category. Top speed on land is 140 km/h (87 mph), and it's capable of an impressive 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in the water, two to three times as fast as larger competitors. It'll currently handle waves up to 1.5 metres (60 inches).

With 50 cm (20 inches) of ground clearance and durable rubber tracks, the Storm can climb vertical step-ups as high as 150 cm (60 inches), or move across a 200 cm (80-inch) wide moat. The tracks are built to be modular, reports GordonUA, so parts can be replaced instead of replacing an entire caterpillar, and this, says Highland, makes it nearly 70 percent cheaper to run than other models.

Its armor offers protection from ballistics, mines and IEDs up to STANAG level 1 or 2, and it can be configured to run entirely by remote control, allowing unmanned or even autonomous missions.

At this stage, the Storm is just a prototype. Testing and development will continue from here, and Highland says this process will include a submersible version capable of diving below the surface of water, and a wheeled version, as well as the integration and testing of standard combat modules. Company representative Alexander Kuznetsov told GordonUA that demand was looking strong and Highland plans to move to serial production.

Source: Highland Systems via GordonUA

