US Army fast tracks Abrams main battle tank modernization

Based on lessons learned in Ukraine, the US Army has announced that it's abandoning its current modernization program for its M1A2 Abrams main battle tank in favor of a more fundamentally upgraded version called the M1E3.

Despite decades of technological advances, the tank remains the ramrod of armies. Its combination of armor, firepower, and maneuverability makes it a formidable battle platform as it smashes through defensive lines, allowing the main force to advance.

However, the extended war in Ukraine has proven that 21st century conflicts can raise very old problems. Though both Ukraine and the invading Russian forces have heavy tanks, achieving maneuverability has turned out to be nearly impossible. Between mud, poor logistical support, anti-tank drones, and a host of other problems, the war of maneuver has turned into a static war of attrition like something out of the First World War, with tanks reduced to the status of mobile artillery.

Given that this has included the reported loss of a Challenger II tank, which has never been destroyed in combat before, the US Army is accelerating its armor modernization program.

Until now the policy was to produce the M1A2 System Enhancement Package version 4, which is an incremental improvement of the Abrams tank that essentially involves installing new equipment while tweaking the existing structure. Though no details have been released, the M1E3 Abrams is designed to be lighter, tougher, more agile along with features already incorporated into the M1A2.

According to the Army, the current tranche of M1A2 SEPv3 will continue in production, but will then be replaced by the M1E3. The new tank will have an open architecture and modular systems for faster updates. It's also designed for simplified logistics, allowing for faster deployment.

"The Abrams Tank can no longer grow its capabilities without adding weight, and we need to reduce its logistical footprint," said Major General Glenn Dean, Program Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems. "The war in Ukraine has highlighted a critical need for integrated protections for Soldiers, built from within instead of adding on."

Source: US Army