US flexible interceptor destroys ballistic missile in major test

The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has completed a major test (FTG-12) of a stage-selectable Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI) missile system that destroyed an air-launched Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) target vehicle.

Supported by contractors Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and Raytheon, FTG-12 on December 11, 2023 was a comprehensive test of MDA's Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Ground System and Fire Control's ability to coordinate a wide variety of sensors and command and control centers in order to counter an increasing variety of targets.

The US GMB system consists of 44 interceptor missiles, with another 20 on order deployed in Alaska and California, combined with a complex network of sensors that is designed to protect the nation against accidental and rogue missile launches as well as deterring large scale attacks by introducing a large degree of uncertainty.

One of the challenges facing such a defense system is that while previous systems were designed to handle only ICBMs traveling at the edge of space, the modern counterpart must also deal with IRBMs, which have flatter, lower altitude trajectories. However, the current interceptors are three-stage rockets that produce such high acceleration that they will overshoot the target.

The target being destroyed by the interceptor kill vehicle MDA

To prevent this, the MDA has developed an interceptor with a second/third stage that can act like two separate stages or as a single second stage, so the Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV) can deploy early before the third stage fires for an IRBM intercept. In addition, the GMD's new Capability Increment 6B configuration provides the system with more time, distance, and flexibility in responding.

For the test, the target vehicle was air released over the eastern Hawaiian islands and flew over the Broad Ocean between Hawaii and California. It was tracked by a series of land, sea and airborne sensors, and the GMD system calculated the appropriate interception trajectory and launched the missile. After the early release of the EKV, it destroyed the target by colliding with it. Since both vehicles were flying at hypersonic speed, the inertia alone was enough to atomize both craft.

The test intercepted an IRBM Northrop Grumman

"This successful intercept utilizing the 2-/3-Stage selectable Ground Based Interceptor capability in 2-stage mode provides the Warfighter with increased battle-space that supports additional shot opportunities to negate an incoming threat missile," said MDA Director Lieutenant General Heath Collins. "The Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrates that we continue to provide enhanced capabilities for our existing Ground Based Interceptor fleet while we rapidly design and deliver the leap-ahead technology of the Next Generation Interceptor."

