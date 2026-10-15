© 2026 New Atlas
Military

If I could talk to the Main Battle Tank

By David Szondy
October 14, 2026
If I could talk to the Main Battle Tank
An M1 tank could be made so the crew could talk to it
An M1 tank could be made so the crew could talk to it
View 1 Image
An M1 tank could be made so the crew could talk to it
1/1
An M1 tank could be made so the crew could talk to it

If you've ever had an urge to talk to a Main Battle Tank, then General Dynamics Land Systems has your back. Teaming up with Primordial Labs, the company has announced that it will integrate natural language command and control in combat vehicles.

Those of you who've never had to work inside a tank or similar armored combat vehicle can count yourselves lucky. These battlewagons have many pluses, but user-friendliness isn't one of them. In fact, crew spaces and comfort are pretty much on the bottom of the priorities list.

Being part of a tank crew means being exposed to high levels of noise and vibration in a huge machine that's constantly bouncing you about like a pea in a tin. That's bad enough if you're not doing anything at the moment, but much worse if you're engaged in combat operations where one is racing across country, maneuvering wildly, and blasting away with the main gun while trying to carry out any number of tasks simultaneously.

All that adds up to a lot of stress, a heavy demand on a soldier's cognitive skills, a need for long and exhaustive training to make everything almost instinctive, and all that combined with a physical workload that is exactly the opposite of pleasant.

Part of this problem is that the crews have to deal with a bewildering array of buttons, switches, and other physical controls. True, computers have taken over many tasks, but they have their own aggravating bottlenecks in the form of mazes of menus that need to be scrolled through in order to get things done.

To help simplify this, General Dynamics wants to use interfaces that rely on natural human language on computers that don't need an internet link to understand what the crew wants, and carry out the appropriate tasks by managing the on-board sensors, displays, communications, and off-board uncrewed systems by responding to ordinary words and sentences.

To do this, the system will use the Anura Natural Language Command and Control (NLC2) software platform that can be installed in any crewed or uncrewed combat vehicle. This system is designed to act as a single interface that can take on new subsystems and software updates without the need for a dedicated workstation or distinct control schemes for each added capability. Needless to say, the system has to be robust enough to handle battlefield conditions, including electronic warfare and communications blackouts.

The upshot of all this is that future tank crews will be smaller in number, require less training, so they can head into service faster, and will have a much lighter workload. It also means that, for example, the tank commander can concentrate on fighting while telling the computer what information is required and what the system needs to do with it with the same level of natural speech as one would use with another human being.

Of course, there are hurdles to overcome. One is that with the noise in the tank, the crew will have to use the sort of personal helmet microphones as used by helicopter pilots. The other is that the developers will have to do a better job than many consumer voice command systems that often become annoyingly cheerful and chatty, and have a tendency to misunderstand what song you want played to the point where a musical interlude turns into a one-sided shouting match by the beet-red customer on the verge of an apoplectic fit.

"Our customer has made it very clear that the formations of the future are dynamic," said Lee Ritholtz, CEO of Primordial Labs. "Platforms are increasingly software-defined and incorporate advanced on-board and off-board robotics. The Army has a need for any soldier, in any formation, to intuitively control any system. We built Anura to help our customers realize this vision through reduced cognitive, physical, and training burden. Anura is the interface that empowers a small armored crew to seamlessly interact with everything from on-board mission systems to uncrewed teammates. Partnering with GDLS puts Anura on the platforms that define America’s armored force. Together, we’re delivering the dynamic formations the Army and Marine Corps need."

Source: General Dynamics

Tags

MilitaryGeneral DynamicsTanksVoice recognitionInterfaceControl
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

David Szondy/New Atlas
Military
BAE Systems unveils Brontanax autonomous loyal wingman
BAE Systems unveiled a full-scale mock-up of its newly announced Brontanax autonomous strike plane at this year's Farnborough International Air Show. It is billed as Britain's first home-designed uncrewed autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft.
Nomad 100 lifting off
Military
Nomad 100 marks breakthrough in blown-wing VTOL technology
A radically new concept in VTOL aircraft design has made its debut with the first flight of Sikorsky's Nomad 100 rotor-blown wing prototype. Announced during the Farnborough International Airshow, the milestone marks the official takeoff of the Nomad family.
The A3-001concept
Military
Saab goes supersonic with next-gen Loyal Wingman concept
The future of Scandinavian military aviation was rolled out by Saab at the Swedish Armed Forces Jubilee Air Show, with the unveiling of a full-scale mock-up of the company's A3-001 supersonic Loyal Wingman autonomous combat aircraft concept.
The Anduril Thunder
Military
Anduril lets loose the Thunder with attack helicopter Wingman
This year's Farnborough International Air Show was the venue for a major announcement by Anduril. The company has developed Thunder, a group 5 autonomous tilt-rotor attack helicopter designed as a Loyal Wingman for combat choppers.
Nyan ready for launch
Military
Shipborne catapult launches strike-capable drone toward hybrid combat
On July 3, the Royal Navy applied lessons learned from Ukraine as it successfully launched a strike-capable drone from a vessel underway. Part of Exercise Neptune Reach, the XV Patrick Blackett catapulted a Nyan drone off the south coast of England.
The Paras tested ebikes in Canada
Military
British Paras test ebikes for speedy and stealthy combat mobility
Why walk when you can ride? That seems to be the question of the day as British Army paratroopers exchange Shanks' pony for electric bikes during a combat exercise in Canada, testing the zero-emission conveyances alongside tactical drones and electronic warfare systems.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!